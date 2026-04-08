🎖️ 2026 Pflugerville Veterans Memorial Day Pfest Meal Ticket

🌮 Your Choice of Fajitas:
Beef Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
✅ Includes All the Fixings:
Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers
Sautéed Jalapeños
Fresh Veggies
Sour Cream
Warm Flour Tortillas
Beans and Rice
🎉 Come hungry and leave happy!
🌮 Your Choice of Fajitas:
Beef Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
✅ Includes All the Fixings:
Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers
Sautéed Jalapeños
Fresh Veggies
Sour Cream
Warm Flour Tortillas
Beans and Rice
🎉 Come hungry and leave happy!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!