DAV #4 Lone Star

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DAV #4 Lone Star

About this event

🎖️ 2026 Pflugerville Veterans Memorial Day Pfest Meal Ticket

500 N Railroad Ave

Pflugerville, TX 78660, USA

Meal Ticket
$15
🌮 Your Choice of Fajitas: Beef Fajitas Chicken Fajitas ✅ Includes All the Fixings: Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers Sautéed Jalapeños Fresh Veggies Sour Cream Warm Flour Tortillas Beans and Rice 🎉 Come hungry and leave happy!

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