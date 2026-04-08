DAV #4 Lone Star

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DAV #4 Lone Star

About this event

🎖️2026 Pflugerville Veterans Memorial Day Pfest Sponsorship

500 N Railroad Ave

Pflugerville, TX 78660, USA

Legacy of Honor Sponsor item
Legacy of Honor Sponsor
$1,000

Presented By” naming rights (Pfest Presented by [Sponsor]) 


Largest logo placement on all event materials and banners 


Featured recognition in media, social platforms, and press releases 


Opportunity to provide remarks during the event program 


Special recognition from event leadership

Guardians of Freedom Sponsor item
Guardians of Freedom Sponsor
$750

Prominent logo placement on all event banners and main signage 


Featured recognition on social media, event website, and press releases 


Opportunity to provide brief remarks during the event program 


Certificate of appreciation 


Recognition during live event announcements

Patriots Sponsor item
Patriots Sponsor
$500

Logo placement on select event banners and signage 


Special acknowledgment on social media and event website 


Certificate of appreciation 


Recognition during event announcements

Remembrance Sponsor item
Remembrance Sponsor
$100

Logo included on event signage 


Recognition on social media platforms 


Certificate of appreciation

Service Sponsor item
Service Sponsor
$100

Business name listed on event signage 


Mention on social media

Community Supporter item
Community Supporter
$50

Business name listed on event materials 


Group recognition on social media

Add a donation for DAV #4 Lone Star

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