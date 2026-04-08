🎖️2026 Pflugerville Veterans Memorial Day Pfest Sponsorship

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About this event
Presented By” naming rights (Pfest Presented by [Sponsor])
Largest logo placement on all event materials and banners
Featured recognition in media, social platforms, and press releases
Opportunity to provide remarks during the event program
Special recognition from event leadership
Prominent logo placement on all event banners and main signage
Featured recognition on social media, event website, and press releases
Opportunity to provide brief remarks during the event program
Certificate of appreciation
Recognition during live event announcements
Logo placement on select event banners and signage
Special acknowledgment on social media and event website
Certificate of appreciation
Recognition during event announcements
Logo included on event signage
Recognition on social media platforms
Certificate of appreciation
Business name listed on event signage
Mention on social media
Business name listed on event materials
Group recognition on social media
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