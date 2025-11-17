2026 PH Membership

Available until Dec 15
Standard Annual Membership (11am Power Hour Only)
$300

Valid for one year

Individual / Non-profit / Veteran / Retiree - One person only

Standard Membership has the option to bring a different guest each month for FREE (must NOT be the same person/business previously attended) and pay admission fee to all Power Hub Bakersfield facilitated events.

Available until Dec 15
Elite Annual Membership (Both 11am & 4pm Power Hour)
$650

Valid for one year

Elite Membership (Sole Proprietor, LLC, Corporation, Non-Profit, unlimited amount of staff/employees under membership business name) has option to bring up to 2 guests each month for  FREE (must NOT be the same guest/business previously attended) + Free admission to facilitated events (guests not included for free admission).

Admin Fee For Membership
$10

No expiration

One time Fee (added on initial sign up)

$10 admission expires 12/15/25

