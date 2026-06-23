2026 Phall Ball Gala Sponsorships (copy)

• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 5
• Two VIP Tables of 10
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10
• 10 Raffle Tickets
• Prominent logo placement on event banners, social media
and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Exclusive acknowledgement during opening and closing
remarks at the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball
• 60-second video presented during the program
• Prominent acknowledgment in press releases
• Two Full Page Advertisements in the Program Souvenir
Booklet
• Name listed as a sponsor inside program booklet
• Logo on Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Step & Repeat
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 5
• Two VIP Tables of 10
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10
• 10 Raffle Tickets
• Prominent logo placement on event banners, social media
and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Exclusive acknowledgement during opening and closing
remarks at the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball
• 60-second video presented during the program
• Prominent acknowledgment in press releases
• Two Full Page Advertisements in the Program Souvenir
Booklet
• Name listed as a sponsor inside program booklet
• Logo on Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Step & Repeat
PLATINUM PHAMILY SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3
• One VIP Table of 10
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10
• 10 Raffle Tickets
• Logo (medium) placement on event banners, social media
and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Acknowledgement during opening remarks at the Pharoah
Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball
• Acknowledgment in press releases
• Full Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• Name listed as sponsor inside Program Souvenir Booklet
• Logo on Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Step & Repeat
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3
• One VIP Table of 10
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10
• 10 Raffle Tickets
• Logo (medium) placement on event banners, social media
and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Acknowledgement during opening remarks at the Pharoah
Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball
• Acknowledgment in press releases
• Full Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• Name listed as sponsor inside Program Souvenir Booklet
• Logo on Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Step & Repeat
GOLD PHRIEND SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
• 5 VIP Ball Tickets
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 5
• 5 Raffle Tickets
• Logo (smaller) placement on event banners, social media
and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Acknowledgement during the Pharoah Phamily
Phoundation Phall Ball
• Half-page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• 5 VIP Ball Tickets
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 5
• 5 Raffle Tickets
• Logo (smaller) placement on event banners, social media
and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Acknowledgement during the Pharoah Phamily
Phoundation Phall Ball
• Half-page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
SILVER PHAN SPONSOR
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
• 3 VIP Ball Tickets
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 3
• 3 Raffle Tickets
• Logo (smaller) placement on event banners, marketing
materials and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Acknowledgement during the Pharoah Phamily
Phoundation Phall Ball
• Quarter-page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir
Booklet
• Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• 3 VIP Ball Tickets
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 3
• 3 Raffle Tickets
• Logo (smaller) placement on event banners, marketing
materials and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Acknowledgement during the Pharoah Phamily
Phoundation Phall Ball
• Quarter-page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir
Booklet
• Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
BRONZE PHOLLOWER SPONSOR
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• 2 VIP Ball Tickets
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 2
• 2 Raffle Tickets
• Name placement on event banners, Social Media and
Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Acknowledgement during the Pharoah Phamily
Phoundation Phall Ball
• Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• 2 VIP Ball Tickets
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 2
• 2 Raffle Tickets
• Name placement on event banners, Social Media and
Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Acknowledgement during the Pharoah Phamily
Phoundation Phall Ball
• Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
PHALL BALL FOOD SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 5
• Two VIP Tables of 10
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10
• 10 Raffle Tickets
• Prominent logo placement on event banners, social media
and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Exclusive acknowledgement during opening and closing
remarks at the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball
• 60-second taped video remarks during the program
• Prominent acknowledgment in press releases
• Two Full Page Advertisements in the Program Souvenir
Booklet
• Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• Logo on Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Step &
Repeat
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 5
• Two VIP Tables of 10
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10
• 10 Raffle Tickets
• Prominent logo placement on event banners, social media
and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Exclusive acknowledgement during opening and closing
remarks at the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball
• 60-second taped video remarks during the program
• Prominent acknowledgment in press releases
• Two Full Page Advertisements in the Program Souvenir
Booklet
• Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• Logo on Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Step &
Repeat
PHALL BALL BEVERAGE SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3
• One VIP Table of 10
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10
• Recognition as the Beverage Sponsor in the Program
Souvenir Booklet
• Opportunity to display company logo, branded items &
promotional material
• Logo placement on event banner, social media and
Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Verbal acknowledgment as the Beverage Sponsor during
the evening
• Full page advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• Logo on the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Step
& Repeat
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3
• One VIP Table of 10
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10
• Recognition as the Beverage Sponsor in the Program
Souvenir Booklet
• Opportunity to display company logo, branded items &
promotional material
• Logo placement on event banner, social media and
Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Verbal acknowledgment as the Beverage Sponsor during
the evening
• Full page advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• Logo on the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Step
& Repeat
VIP SUITE SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Create an enthralling experience for VIP guests with pre-event access to an exclusive suite. This sponsorship will cover premium refreshments, private seating, exclusive photo opportunities, and early access to the general event space.
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3
• One VIP Table of 10, including pre-event VIP Lounge Access
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10
• Recognition as VIP Suite Sponsor in the Souvenir Program Booklet
• Logo placement on event banner, social media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Full Page advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• Company logo displayed in VIP room
• Verbal acknowledgment during Event
• Logo on the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Step & Repeat
• Opportunity to distribute branded gifts or promotional material
Create an enthralling experience for VIP guests with pre-event access to an exclusive suite. This sponsorship will cover premium refreshments, private seating, exclusive photo opportunities, and early access to the general event space.
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3
• One VIP Table of 10, including pre-event VIP Lounge Access
• Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10
• Recognition as VIP Suite Sponsor in the Souvenir Program Booklet
• Logo placement on event banner, social media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website
• Full Page advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• Company logo displayed in VIP room
• Verbal acknowledgment during Event
• Logo on the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Step & Repeat
• Opportunity to distribute branded gifts or promotional material
VIP SUITE BEVERAGE SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This sponsorship will cover an open bar with a selection of branded spirits for VIP guests in an exclusive suite.
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 2
• 6 VIP Ball Tickets, including pre-event VIP Lounge Access
• Recognition as VIP Suite Beverage Sponsor in the Souvenir
Program Booklet, on social media and Pharoah Phamily
Phoundation website
• Half Page advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• Opportunity to display company logo, branded items &
promotional material
• Verbal acknowledgment as VIP Suite Sponsor during event
This sponsorship will cover an open bar with a selection of branded spirits for VIP guests in an exclusive suite.
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 2
• 6 VIP Ball Tickets, including pre-event VIP Lounge Access
• Recognition as VIP Suite Beverage Sponsor in the Souvenir
Program Booklet, on social media and Pharoah Phamily
Phoundation website
• Half Page advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
• Opportunity to display company logo, branded items &
promotional material
• Verbal acknowledgment as VIP Suite Sponsor during event
VIP SWAG BAG SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Opportunity to cover the cost of preparing and distributing exclusive gift bags, filled with premium items, to all VIP Guests.
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 2
• 5 VIP Ball Tickets, including pre-event VIP Lounge Access
• 5 Raffle Tickets
• Recognition as the VIP SWAG Bag Sponsor in the Program
Souvenir Booklet, on social media and Pharoah Phamily
Phoundation website
• Opportunity to include branded items or promotional
material in the gift bags
• Verbal acknowledgment during the event
Opportunity to cover the cost of preparing and distributing exclusive gift bags, filled with premium items, to all VIP Guests.
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 2
• 5 VIP Ball Tickets, including pre-event VIP Lounge Access
• 5 Raffle Tickets
• Recognition as the VIP SWAG Bag Sponsor in the Program
Souvenir Booklet, on social media and Pharoah Phamily
Phoundation website
• Opportunity to include branded items or promotional
material in the gift bags
• Verbal acknowledgment during the event
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