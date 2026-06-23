Pharoah Phamily Phoundation

Hosted by

Pharoah Phamily Phoundation

About this event

2026 Phall Ball Gala Sponsorships (copy)

3630 Victory Blvd

Portsmouth, VA 23701, USA

DIAMOND PHOUNDER SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 5 • Two VIP Tables of 10 • Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10 • 10 Raffle Tickets • Prominent logo placement on event banners, social media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Exclusive acknowledgement during opening and closing remarks at the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball • 60-second video presented during the program • Prominent acknowledgment in press releases • Two Full Page Advertisements in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Name listed as a sponsor inside program booklet • Logo on Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Step & Repeat
PLATINUM PHAMILY SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3 • One VIP Table of 10 • Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10 • 10 Raffle Tickets • Logo (medium) placement on event banners, social media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Acknowledgement during opening remarks at the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball • Acknowledgment in press releases • Full Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Name listed as sponsor inside Program Souvenir Booklet • Logo on Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Step & Repeat
GOLD PHRIEND SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
• 5 VIP Ball Tickets • Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 5 • 5 Raffle Tickets • Logo (smaller) placement on event banners, social media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Acknowledgement during the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball • Half-page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
SILVER PHAN SPONSOR
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
• 3 VIP Ball Tickets • Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 3 • 3 Raffle Tickets • Logo (smaller) placement on event banners, marketing materials and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Acknowledgement during the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball • Quarter-page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
BRONZE PHOLLOWER SPONSOR
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• 2 VIP Ball Tickets • Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 2 • 2 Raffle Tickets • Name placement on event banners, Social Media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Acknowledgement during the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball • Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
PHALL BALL FOOD SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 5 • Two VIP Tables of 10 • Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10 • 10 Raffle Tickets • Prominent logo placement on event banners, social media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Exclusive acknowledgement during opening and closing remarks at the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball • 60-second taped video remarks during the program • Prominent acknowledgment in press releases • Two Full Page Advertisements in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Logo on Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Step & Repeat
PHALL BALL BEVERAGE SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3 • One VIP Table of 10 • Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10 • Recognition as the Beverage Sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Opportunity to display company logo, branded items & promotional material • Logo placement on event banner, social media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Verbal acknowledgment as the Beverage Sponsor during the evening • Full page advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Logo on the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Step & Repeat
VIP SUITE SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Create an enthralling experience for VIP guests with pre-event access to an exclusive suite. This sponsorship will cover premium refreshments, private seating, exclusive photo opportunities, and early access to the general event space. • Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3 • One VIP Table of 10, including pre-event VIP Lounge Access • Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10 • Recognition as VIP Suite Sponsor in the Souvenir Program Booklet • Logo placement on event banner, social media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Full Page advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Company logo displayed in VIP room • Verbal acknowledgment during Event • Logo on the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Step & Repeat • Opportunity to distribute branded gifts or promotional material
VIP SUITE BEVERAGE SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This sponsorship will cover an open bar with a selection of branded spirits for VIP guests in an exclusive suite. • Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 2 • 6 VIP Ball Tickets, including pre-event VIP Lounge Access • Recognition as VIP Suite Beverage Sponsor in the Souvenir Program Booklet, on social media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Half Page advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Opportunity to display company logo, branded items & promotional material • Verbal acknowledgment as VIP Suite Sponsor during event
VIP SWAG BAG SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Opportunity to cover the cost of preparing and distributing exclusive gift bags, filled with premium items, to all VIP Guests. • Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 2 • 5 VIP Ball Tickets, including pre-event VIP Lounge Access • 5 Raffle Tickets • Recognition as the VIP SWAG Bag Sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet, on social media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Opportunity to include branded items or promotional material in the gift bags • Verbal acknowledgment during the event

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