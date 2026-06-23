2026 Phall Ball Gala Sponsorships (copy)

Create an enthralling experience for VIP guests with pre-event access to an exclusive suite. This sponsorship will cover premium refreshments, private seating, exclusive photo opportunities, and early access to the general event space. • Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3 • One VIP Table of 10, including pre-event VIP Lounge Access • Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10 • Recognition as VIP Suite Sponsor in the Souvenir Program Booklet • Logo placement on event banner, social media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Full Page advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Company logo displayed in VIP room • Verbal acknowledgment during Event • Logo on the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Step & Repeat • Opportunity to distribute branded gifts or promotional material

Create an enthralling experience for VIP guests with pre-event access to an exclusive suite. This sponsorship will cover premium refreshments, private seating, exclusive photo opportunities, and early access to the general event space. • Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3 • One VIP Table of 10, including pre-event VIP Lounge Access • Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10 • Recognition as VIP Suite Sponsor in the Souvenir Program Booklet • Logo placement on event banner, social media and Pharoah Phamily Phoundation website • Full Page advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet • Company logo displayed in VIP room • Verbal acknowledgment during Event • Logo on the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Step & Repeat • Opportunity to distribute branded gifts or promotional material

More details...