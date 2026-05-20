2026 PHAROAH PHAMILY PHOUNDATION PHALL BALL

General Admission - Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Fundraising:





- Check-in starting at 6:30pm - An unforgettable night attended by community and business leaders, donors, sponsors, arts advocates and 757's very own Jay Pharoah in support of P3H’s mission to provide young creatives with scholarships for the arts.





- Enjoy live entertainment and an opportunity to see past and present Jay Pharoah Fine Arts scholarship winners. These young individuals have shown exceptional talent and dedication, and their presence at the Phall Ball is a testament to the impact of the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation's work.





- Participate in our live and silent auction, enjoy live musical performances and witness a very special tribute to this years Phoenix Awardee and other supporters of the arts.