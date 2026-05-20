2026 PHAROAH PHAMILY PHOUNDATION PHALL BALL

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General Admission - Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Fundraising:
- Check-in starting at 6:30pm - An unforgettable night attended by community and business leaders, donors, sponsors, arts advocates and 757's very own Jay Pharoah in support of P3H’s mission to provide young creatives with scholarships for the arts.
- Enjoy live entertainment and an opportunity to see past and present Jay Pharoah Fine Arts scholarship winners. These young individuals have shown exceptional talent and dedication, and their presence at the Phall Ball is a testament to the impact of the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation's work.
- Participate in our live and silent auction, enjoy live musical performances and witness a very special tribute to this years Phoenix Awardee and other supporters of the arts.
VIP Admission - Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Fundraising Gala VIP Suite Access 6:00pm - 6:50pm featuring an exclusive open-bar cocktail hour, exquisite hors d'oeuvres, celebrity meet and greet, and photo with Jay Pharoah.
- This will be an unforgettable night attended by community and business leaders, donors, sponsors, arts advocates all committed to supporting P3H's mission to provide young creatives with scholarships for the arts.
- An opportunity to see past and present JPFA scholarship winners. These young individuals have shown exceptional talent and dedication, and their presence at the Phall Ball is a testament to the impact of the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation's work.
- Participate in our live and silent auction, enjoy live musical performances and witness a very special tribute to this year's Phoenix Awardee and others who work tirelessly for the arts.
- Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Gala: Check-in at 6:30pm - An unforgettable night attended by community and business leaders, donors, sponsors, arts advocates and 757's very own Jay Pharoah in support of P3H’s mission to provide young creatives with scholarships for the arts.
- Enjoy live entertainment and an opportunity to see past and present JPFA scholarship winners. These young individuals have shown exceptional talent and dedication, and their presence at the Phall Ball is a testament to the impact of the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation's work.
- Participate in our live and silent auction, and witness a very special tribute to this years Phoenix Awardee and other supporters of the arts.
VIP Admission - Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Fundraising Gala VIP Suite Access 6:00pm - 6:50pm featuring an exclusive open-bar cocktail hour, exquisite hors d'oeuvres, celebrity meet and greet, and photo with Jay Pharoah.
- This will be an unforgettable night attended by community and business leaders, donors, sponsors, and arts advocates all committed to supporting P3H's mission to provide young creatives with scholarships for the arts.
- Witness past and present JPFA scholarship winners. These young individuals have shown exceptional talent and dedication, and their presence at the Phall Ball is a testament to the impact of the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation's work.
- Participate in our live and silent auction, enjoy live musical performances and witness a very special tribute to this year's Phoenix Awardee and others who work tirelessly for the arts.
General Admission - Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Fundraising Gala.
- Check-in and Social Hour starting at 6:30pm - An unforgettable night attended by community and business leaders, donors, sponsors, arts advocates and 757's very own Jay Pharoah in support of P3H’s mission to provide young creatives with scholarships for the arts.
- Enjoy live entertainment and an opportunity to see past and present Jay Pharoah Fine Arts scholarship winners. These young individuals have shown exceptional talent and dedication, and their presence at the Phall Ball is a testament to the impact of Pharoah Phamily Phoundation's work.
- A very special tribute for this years Phoenix Awardee and other supporters of the arts.
VIP Admission - Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Phall Ball Fundraising Gala
VIP Suite Access 6:00pm - 6:50pm featuring an exclusive open-bar cocktail hour, exquisite hors d'oeuvres, celebrity meet and greet, and photo with Jay Pharoah.
The 2026 Phall Ball Gala will be attended by community and business leaders, donors, sponsors, and arts advocates in support of P3H’s mission to provide young creatives with scholarship for the arts. This will be an unforgettable night filled with special musical performances, appearances by the incredible Jay Pharoah and other entertainers.
- Enjoy live music, a great meal, a live and silent auction and an opportunity to see past and present Jay Pharoah Fine Arts scholarship winners. These young individuals have shown exceptional talent and dedication, and their presence at the Phall Ball is a testament to the impact of Pharoah Phamily Phoundation's work.
- A very special tribute for this years Phoenix Awardee and other supporters of the arts.
"Can't attend, or want to do more? Buy this ticket to fully underwrite the cost for a student to attend our event and support the Jay Pharoah Fine Arts Scholarship Fund.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!