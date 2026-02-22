2026 Phenomenal Woman Empowerment Dinner & Awards

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About this event
$
Join us for an inspiring evening of recognition, connection, and celebration.
Includes a full-course dinner and admission to the 2026 Phenomenal Woman Celebration & Awards Program.
Open seating is available in all non-reserved sections. Doors open at 3pm. Program begins at 4pm.
Secure your seat and be part of a powerful night honoring the women shaping our region!
Includes a full-course dinner for each guest, full access to the awards program, and reserved seating for your group of eight.
Gather your colleagues, friends, family, or organization and experience the evening together from your own dedicated table. Doors open at 3pm. Program begins at 4pm.
A reserved table ensures your group is seated together for an unforgettable night of celebration and impact.
Secure your seat and be part of a powerful night honoring the women shaping our region!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!