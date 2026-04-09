2026 Phoenix Navy Ball - Renaissance Phoenix/Glendale Hotel

About this event
Enjoy the full program with seating at general admission seating tables.
This ticket is for active duty or reserved military members with a rank of E-5 and below, plus 1 guest, at a rate of $60 per ticket
Enjoy the full program with seating at a reserved table for 8, with your guests. It includes 2 bottles of house wine (one red, one white.)
Please be prepared to enter the first and last name of each of your 8 table guests and any mobility or dietary requirements for those guests. If you don't have the names for each guest at the time of purchase, please enter TBD and provide the additional names and their mobility/dietary info to us by email NLT August 30, 2026 [email protected]
Enjoy the full program with seating at a reserved table for 10, with your guests. It includes 2 bottles of house wine (one red, one white.)
Please be prepared to enter the first and last name of each of your 10 table guests and any mobility or dietary requirements for those guests. If you don't have the names for each guest at the time of purchase, please enter TBD and provide the additional names and their mobility/dietary info to us by email NLT August 30, 2026 at [email protected]
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