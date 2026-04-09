2026 Phoenix Navy Ball - Renaissance Phoenix/Glendale Hotel

Enjoy the full program with seating at a reserved table for 8, with your guests. It includes 2 bottles of house wine (one red, one white.)





Please be prepared to enter the first and last name of each of your 8 table guests and any mobility or dietary requirements for those guests. If you don't have the names for each guest at the time of purchase, please enter TBD and provide the additional names and their mobility/dietary info to us by email NLT August 30, 2026 [email protected]