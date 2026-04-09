USS Phoenix SSN 702 Cold War Monument Foundation

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USS Phoenix SSN 702 Cold War Monument Foundation

About this event

2026 Phoenix Navy Ball - Renaissance Phoenix/Glendale Hotel

9495 W Entertainment Blvd

Glendale, AZ 85305, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$125
Available until Aug 15

Enjoy the full program with seating at general admission seating tables.


Active Duty or Reserve E-5 and Below
$60

This ticket is for active duty or reserved military members with a rank of E-5 and below, plus 1 guest, at a rate of $60 per ticket

Early Bird Reserved Table for 8
$1,000
Available until Aug 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the full program with seating at a reserved table for 8, with your guests. It includes 2 bottles of house wine (one red, one white.)


Please be prepared to enter the first and last name of each of your 8 table guests and any mobility or dietary requirements for those guests. If you don't have the names for each guest at the time of purchase, please enter TBD and provide the additional names and their mobility/dietary info to us by email NLT August 30, 2026 [email protected]

Early Bird Reserved Table for 10
$1,250
Available until Aug 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy the full program with seating at a reserved table for 10, with your guests. It includes 2 bottles of house wine (one red, one white.)


Please be prepared to enter the first and last name of each of your 10 table guests and any mobility or dietary requirements for those guests. If you don't have the names for each guest at the time of purchase, please enter TBD and provide the additional names and their mobility/dietary info to us by email NLT August 30, 2026 at [email protected]

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