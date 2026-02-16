Polish Heritage Society

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Polish Heritage Society

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2026 PHS Dozynki Festival Sponsorship

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

-Highly visible branding with banners at key traffic locations


-Sponsor recognition in radio advertisements during the Polka Radio Hours on 94.9 FM, 99.5 FM, and 1530 AM


-Fifty (50) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine & beverages


-Four (4) Parking Passes


-Sponsor name mentioned via social media and PHS website (with direct link)

Cultural Tent Sponsor
$2,500

-Highly visible branding at the PHS Cultural Tent


-Fifty (50) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine & beverages


-Two (2) Parking Passes


-Company/Organization name listed on PHS website (with direct link)


Beer Tent Sponsor
$2,500

-Highly visible branding at the Beer Tent


-Fifty (50) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine & beverages


-Two (2) Parking Passes


-Company/Organization name listed on PHS website (with direct link)


Polish Royalty VIP Tent Sponsor
$2,500

-Private tent positioned in a prime location within Calder Plaza. Banner can be displayed on the tent


-Seating for 20 – room for your corporate clients, loving family, or close friends!


-Fifty (50) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine & beverages


-Company/Organization name listed on PHS website (with direct link)

Entrance Sponsor
$1,000

-A highly visible signage recognition is available at one of the three entrances to the Polish Festival


-Twenty-five (25) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine & beverages


-Company/Organization name listed on PHS website (with direct link)

Polka Band Sponsor (Friday Or Saturday)
$1,000

-Available on a first come, first serve basis; sponsor the Polka Band on Friday or Saturday


-Twenty-five (25) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine & beverages


-Company/Organization name on PHS’s website (with direct link)

Polka Band Sponsor (Sunday)
$500

-Available on a first come, first serve basis; sponsor the Polka Band on Sunday


-Twenty-five (25) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine & beverages


-Company/Organization name on PHS’s website (with direct link)

Cultural Activity Sponsor
$500

-Sponsor either the Children’s Tent, Busia Pageant, Paczki Eating Contest, or Demonstration Tent.


-Ten (10) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine or beverages.


-Company/Organization name on PHS’s website for one year (with direct link).

Keg Sponsor
$100

-Promote your organization by sponsoring a keg! Includes a printed sponsorship board listing at the beer tent – one of the most popular stops for visitors of the Polish Festival!


-Company/Organization name on PHS’s website for one year (with direct link).

Banner Sponsor
$100

-Promote your organization by placing a banner on the Festival fencing – visible to all festival participants during the 3-day festival.


-Company/Organization name on PHS’s website for one year (with direct link).

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