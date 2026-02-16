2026 PHS Dozynki Festival Sponsorship

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-Highly visible branding with banners at key traffic locations
-Sponsor recognition in radio advertisements during the Polka Radio Hours on 94.9 FM, 99.5 FM, and 1530 AM
-Fifty (50) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine & beverages
-Four (4) Parking Passes
-Sponsor name mentioned via social media and PHS website (with direct link)
-Highly visible branding at the PHS Cultural Tent
-Fifty (50) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine & beverages
-Two (2) Parking Passes
-Company/Organization name listed on PHS website (with direct link)
-Highly visible branding at the Beer Tent
-Fifty (50) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine & beverages
-Two (2) Parking Passes
-Company/Organization name listed on PHS website (with direct link)
-Private tent positioned in a prime location within Calder Plaza. Banner can be displayed on the tent
-Seating for 20 – room for your corporate clients, loving family, or close friends!
-Fifty (50) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine & beverages
-Company/Organization name listed on PHS website (with direct link)
-A highly visible signage recognition is available at one of the three entrances to the Polish Festival
-Twenty-five (25) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine & beverages
-Company/Organization name listed on PHS website (with direct link)
-Available on a first come, first serve basis; sponsor the Polka Band on Friday or Saturday
-Twenty-five (25) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine & beverages
-Company/Organization name on PHS’s website (with direct link)
-Available on a first come, first serve basis; sponsor the Polka Band on Sunday
-Twenty-five (25) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine & beverages
-Company/Organization name on PHS’s website (with direct link)
-Sponsor either the Children’s Tent, Busia Pageant, Paczki Eating Contest, or Demonstration Tent.
-Ten (10) Polish Festival Tokens to be used for authentic Polish cuisine or beverages.
-Company/Organization name on PHS’s website for one year (with direct link).
-Promote your organization by sponsoring a keg! Includes a printed sponsorship board listing at the beer tent – one of the most popular stops for visitors of the Polish Festival!
-Company/Organization name on PHS’s website for one year (with direct link).
-Promote your organization by placing a banner on the Festival fencing – visible to all festival participants during the 3-day festival.
-Company/Organization name on PHS’s website for one year (with direct link).
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