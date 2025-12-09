2026 Phuture Phantoms Designer Bag Bingo

Hosted by
About this event
$
20 Standard Bingo games
Want to play some extra games? Purchase this ticket and you will receive General Admission along with 4 special games. Increase your chances on some amazing prizes!
MOST POPULAR - Make your arrival easy! Walk-in, get your blotter ready and receive your General Admission, "specials" bingo games, and wrist band.
Go bingo or go home! Have all the chances to win it all! General Admission, "specials" game, wrist band and 10 raffle tickets!
Want to level up at bingo? Purchase a dabber to stay organized and accessorized!
Don't sleep on this! The baskets are amazing this year! Receive 10 raffle tickets for an assortment of various baskets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!