2026 Pickin In The Peaches' Spring Fling

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The Adult GA music wristband includes: entry to the festival for 1 day of incredible music | access to FREE workshops, food vendors, & local artisans | complimentary parking. Camping passes are separate. Per person, icket price includes 5% GA Admissions Tax and 3% CC Processing fee.
The Youth GA music wristband includes: discounted entry to the festival for 1 day of incredible music for kids aged 5-12 (4 and under are free) | access to FREE workshops, food vendors, & local artisans | complimentary parking. Camping passes are separate. Per person, ticket price includes 5% GA Admissions Tax and 3% CC Processing fee.
Grants a 10'x10' max space for you to set up your pop-up tent within the music festival. MUST CROSS-STAKE EVERY LEG or WEIGHT EACH LEG WITH +40lbs FOR SAFETY. Available locations are along the right side of the festival field, perpendicular to the stage. Canopy may have to be removed for high winds or unsafe conditions and a signed indemnification against liability for your canopy will be required. Music festival and/or camping passes are separate. Ticket price includes 3% CC Processing fee.
The Adult Camping wristband includes 2 nights of family-friendly primitive camping as well as water & portable restroom availability, from 4pm Friday 4/17 - 1pm Sunday 4/19. Camping is subject to the terms & conditions of the Camping page at PickinInThePeaches.com. Music festival passes are separate. Per person, ticket price includes 5% GA Admissions Tax and 3% CC Processing fee.
The Youth Camping wristband includes 2 nights of family-friendly primitive camping for kids aged 5-12 (4 and under are free) as well as water & portable restroom availability, from 4pm Friday 4/17 - 1pm Sunday 4/19. Kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times, and camping is subject to the terms & conditions of the Camping page at PickinInThePeaches.com. Music festival passes are separate. Per person, ticket price includes 5% GA Admissions Tax and 3% CC Processing fee.
Optional donation to help support the conservation work of the Central Savannah River Land Trust, who advocates for and facilitates the preservation of undeveloped land stewardship in the CSRA. 100% of your donation goes toward the operating costs for this 501c3 nonprofit organization. You will be emailed a separate tax receipt for donations over $250, or may use this receipt for itemization upon advice from your tax professional. No goods or services were exchanged for this donation.
COMPED TICKETS REQUIRE YOUR UNIQUE MEDIA DISCOUNT CODE RECEIVED FROM YOUR FESTIVAL CONTACT. The Media Weekend wristband includes: entry to the festival for 1 day of incredible music | Complimentary primitive campsite | access to workshops, food vendors, & local artisans | complimentary parking.
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