2026 Pickleball Classic

Support the Portage Foundation and get a chance to win big! Pre-purchase your raffle tickets today for a variety of themed baskets packed with great items. Every ticket helps fuel local grants, scholarships, and community programs—while giving you a shot at taking home something special. Grab your tickets early and join us in building a stronger Portage County!
Just say "Super-Size Me!" Support the Portage Foundation and get 30 chances to win big! Pre-purchase your raffle tickets today for a variety of themed baskets packed with great items. Every ticket helps fuel local grants, scholarships, and community programs—while giving you a shot at taking home something special. Grab your tickets early and join us in building a stronger Portage County!
For players of all types - from seasoned picklers to someone just picking up a paddle. This ticket gives you access to WRRC Pro-led Learn-to-Play Clinic, hours of Social Play with casual games to test your skills, and our casual Round-Robin Tournament. Meet new friends, play pickleball, and have a blast. Includes access to Spectator Lounge, with delicious food, cash bar, and exciting prizes to win in our raffle baskets (one free ticket included!)
Get all of the perks of individual players along with some extra perks! Pick a team name that will appear on your swag bag. Every team member gets a drink ticket. Plus, we'll reserve a table for you in the Spectator's Lounge. Don't miss out on a fun event and great team building activity!
Not a player? No problem! Enjoy the action from our Spectators Lounge, where you can relax, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy the fun atmosphere. Watch the action of the Round-Robin Tournament or the Social Play from the comfort of the Lounge area. One free ticket included for your chance to win exciting prizes in our raffle baskets.
