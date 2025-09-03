2026 EXTRA AUCTION ITEMS

FMV $590

Grab your golf buddies for a round of golf at Heritage Club! This experience includes a foursome of 18-holes, inclusive of carts, at the P.B. Dye designed championship course. Valid Tuesday to Thursday, subject to availability. Must follow Gold Rules and Dress code.

Also included in this basket:

• (1) bottle of Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey aged 10 years

• (1) Custom engraved Maya Grace Collins Memorial Golf Tournament Cigar/Bourbon kit