2026 EXTRA AUCTION ITEMS

𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟲𝟴𝟬
Enjoy a day on the course at TPC River's Bend (Tuesday-Thursday based on availability) and some bourbon drinking!
This basket includes:
• (1) foursome at TPC River's Bend
• (1) bottle of Eagle Rare 10 year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
• (1) Custom engraved Maya Grace Collins Memorial Golf Tournament Cigar/Bourbon kit
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟰𝟬𝟬
Enjoy a golf outing with friends at the beautiful Four Bridges Country Club in Liberty Township. This fabulous package includes greens fees and range balls. Winner is responsible for the cart fee, which is $25 per person with a maximum of 4 players.
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟳𝟱𝟬
Treat friends or loved ones to a special dinner at Heritage Club! Enjoy a four-course dinner with wine pairings for 6 people. Schedule availability determined by the Food and Beverage Team. Not available for use on Fridays.
FMV $590
Grab your golf buddies for a round of golf at Heritage Club! This experience includes a foursome of 18-holes, inclusive of carts, at the P.B. Dye designed championship course. Valid Tuesday to Thursday, subject to availability. Must follow Gold Rules and Dress code.
Also included in this basket:
• (1) bottle of Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey aged 10 years
• (1) Custom engraved Maya Grace Collins Memorial Golf Tournament Cigar/Bourbon kit
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟰𝟳𝟱
One complimentary photography session. Includes the session fee + 15 high resolution digital images.
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟮𝟵𝟱
One gift certificate good for (1) site of Botox/Dysport at Kurtzman Plastic Surgery. (expires March 31, 2026)
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟮𝟵𝟱
One gift certificate good for (1) site of Botox/Dysport at Kurtzman Plastic Surgery. (expires March 31, 2026)
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟳𝟱𝟬
Enjoy a 12-person event at TopGolf with food and non-alcoholic beverages included!
• 12-person event
• 2 hours of TopGolf game play
• Food and non-alcoholic beverages included
• Gratuity not included
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟭𝟱𝟬
This gorgeous hand carved and painted wooden sign, custom made by Keith Mueller, measures 24" x 21.5".
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟯𝟱
For the bourbon lover:
• 1 bottle of Four Roses
• 1 bottle of Buffalo Trace
• 1 bottle of Woodford Reserve
• 1 bottle of 1792
• 1 bottle of Penelope
• 4 tickets to New Riff Distillery Tour
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟮𝟱𝟬
For the cigar and bourbon aficionado. This basket includes:
• OLD FASHION SMOKER KIT
• 4 CIGARS, Seasoned, with Makers Mark, Cognac, Dark Rum, and a KY
• Derby Cigar
• RJ Distillery Straight Rye Whiskey
• Michter's Custom Lamp
• Book of GREAT WHISKEYS
• Cigar Tray , High Ball Glass, Shot Glasses
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟮𝟱
An assortment of gift cards from Montgomery establishments:
• $100 Kozue Sushi GC
• $50 Cunningham Restaurant Group GC (Livery, Stone Creek, Mesh, Bru Burger Bar)
• $25 Taglio GC
• $25 x 2 Looking Glass Restaurant GCs (Toast & Berry)
• $25 DeSha's GC
• $25 Deweys Pizza GC
• $25 MPH Brewery GC
• Bottle of Chateau Le Gardera Bordeaux
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟬𝟬
Enjoy wine and dinner/dessert at Cooper's Hawk!
Includes:
• (1) 3-month membership to Cooper's Hawk
• Complentary dinner for two
• Complementary dessert
• Complementary tasting for two
• GIANT bottle of Cooper's Hawk red blend
• Bottle of Cooper's Hawk white wine
• Bottle of Cooper's Hawk red wine blend
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟱𝟬
• (2) Blue Ash Golf Course certificates for one round of golf + cart
• (2) Grizzly Golf Course certificates for one round of golf + cart
• $40 Beckett Ridge Golf Club gift card
• One pack of Titlest Golf Balls ProV
• "Time to Par/Tee" Golf Hat
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟭𝟱𝟱
• $93.94 certificate to Valley Vinyards
• (1) Bottle of Nappa Valley Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon
• (1) Bottle of Parducci Sauvignon Blanc
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟭𝟵𝟱
• Autographed Sam Hubbard photo
• Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Whiskey Gift Set w/2 signature rock glasses
• Sam Hubbard Candle
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟱𝟲𝟬
Assortment of gift cards and merchandise from Mason establishments including:
• $50 Rusty Bucket GC
• $50 Outback GC
• $50 Quatman GC + (2) T-shirts
• $50 The Old Bag o' Nails GC
• $50 Bella Chic GC
• (2) $25 Looking Glass Hospitality GCs
• $25 Wings and Rings GC
• $25 Cincy Sammy's GC
• $20 Big Dogs Pizza GC
• Chipolte - FREE chips & queso + FREE entree
• (2) FREE small Whippy Dip cones
• Common Beer Company - (1) FREE growler of beer of your choice + pint glass
• Peace Love and Little Donuts - (1) bag of coffee, (2) shot glasses, mug, hat and T-shirt
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟰𝟬𝟬
Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2 35” right hand putter with head cover and new Super Stroke Pistol 2.0 grip.
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟱𝟬
This basket contains many of Maya's favorite things including:
• $50 Mitchell's Salon & Day Spa GC
•$50 Amazon GC
• $50 Bath & Body Works GC
• Maya Yankee Candle
• Sally Hansen Polish
• Bracelet
• Dragonfly Necklace + Earrings
• Blue Earrings
• Coach Wrist Bag
• Bath Bombs
• Flamingo Cup
• Estee Lauder Lip Balm
• Sloth
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟴𝟬𝟬
• $50 Ulta GC
• Bumble & Bumble Heat Shield
• Bumble & Bumble Repair Shampoo
• Bumble & Bumble Repair Oil Serum
• Estee Lauder Soft Clean Cleanser
• Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Rescue Solution
• Estee Lauder Supreme (large)
• (3) Estee Lauder Supremes (small)
• (2) Estee Lauder Futurist Primers
• Estee Lauder Mascara
• (3) Estee Lauder lipsticks
• (2) Estee Lauder lip pencils
• Estee Lauder Eyeliner
• Estee Lauder Perfectly Clean Mask
• Estee Lauder Perfectly Clean Mask, travel size
• Estee Lauder Soft Clean Toner
• Estee Lauder Perfectly Clean Toner
• Estee Lauder Advanced Night Cleansing Gel
• Yankee Candle Tea Light Candles
• (1) bottle of Apothic red wine
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟰𝟵𝟴
Pratt Large Tote Bag Coated Canvas color Luggage tan/brown gold
The Pratt tote is just as practical for long commutes as for weekend trips. It’s crafted from durable coated canvas with a textured finished, which unzips to a spacious unlined interior perfect for holding your laptop, gym kit or groceries. The timeless styling promises to add a refined finish to any look.
• Tote bag
• Coated canvas blend
• 87% coated canvas/7.8% polyester/4.2% cotton/1% polyurethane
• Trim: 60% polyurethane/20% cotton/20% polyester
• Gold-tone hardware
• 18”W X 12”H X 5”D
• Handle drop: 11”
• Interior details: back slip pocket
• Zip fastening
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟱30
Enjoy an overnight in a King Suite at the Delta Hotel and dinner/drinks at Third Eye!
• One Night Stay in a King Suite at the Marriott Delta Hotel Sharonville
• (2) $25 Third Eye Gift Cards
• Third Eye hat
• Third Eye T-shirt
• Live Like Maya T-shirt
• (1) can of Third Eye Oktoberfest beer
• (1) can of Third Eye P.A.
• (1) Can of Third Eye Kolsch
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟬𝟱
Enjoy a night out in Cincinnati with dinner and drinks at Arnold's Bar & Grill and Bourbon's Craft Kitchen & Bar!
Includes:
• $100 GC to Bourbon's Craft Kitchen and Bar
• $50 GC to Arnold's Bar and Grill
• Maker's Mark French Oaked No. 46 Gift Set - This gift set that includes one 750ml bottle of Maker's Mark 46 along with a jar of Maraschino cherries and branded cocktail picks!
• Cincinnati Flying Pigs Framed Poster Print
• Arnold's T-shirt
• (2) Arnold's snifter glasses
• Joe's Truck Stop Vinyl Album (presented by Maker's Mark)
FMV $515
Gift cards, merch and goodies from establishments in Loveland and Lebanon!
Includes:
• (2) $25 Tribute Restaurant GCs (Paxtons, Ramseys, Swingline)
• (1) $50 Tanos GC
• (2) $25 Alley Boutique GCs
• (2) $25 Lemons & Limes Boutique GCs
• (1) $35 Hidden Valley Orchards GC
• (1) $30 Cincy Shirts GC
• (1) $25 Paxtons Grill GC
• (1) $25 Dessert Fairy GC
• (2) 1-day bike rentals at Montgomery Cyclery
• (4 cans) Blackberry bliss farm fresh cocktail
• (4) books & mug from Bike Trail Books
• Hidden Valley Orchard jellies and jams
• Thermos and T-shirt from Better Blend
FMV $350
• $100 gift card to Tieks, the most versatile flats in the world! Made of the finest Italian leathers and designed to fold and fit in a purse. Wearable all day, every day!
• Gorgeous Yelton blue stone necklace
FMV $350
Ever wanted to create the perfect smokey Old Fashioned? We've got you covered! This is an entire smokey old fashioned kit with all the accessories you need to create the perfect Old Fashioned! This basket includes:
• (1) Bottle of Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend Bourbon
• Smokey Old Fashioned kit
• Bulleit hoodie (size S)
• Bulleit T-shirt (size L)
• Bourbon glass
• Muddler
• Shaker
• Flask
• Coasters
• (2) Cocktail strainers
FMV $555
This basket contains everything your craft beer lover desires!
Includes:
• Free Event rental at BC Brewing Co.
• Private tour and tasting at Municipal Brew Works
• West Side Brewing - $25 GC
• Little Miami Brewing - $25 GC
• Third Eye Brewing Co. - $25 GC
• Sonder - $25 GC
• Streetside Brewery - $25 GC
• Cartridge Brewing - $25 GC
• In addition, this basket contains an assortment of beers, T-shirts, pint glasses, tin tackers, hats, sweatshirt, bar mat, bag, growler and more from your favorite breweries!
