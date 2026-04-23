2026 Pickleball Sponsorship

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About this event
● Logo and recognition throughout all event marketing
● Speaking opportunity for company spokesperson
● Mentions on social media
● Logo included on promotional materials
● Recognition on website
Sponsor one Court. Sponsorship includes:
● Sponsor sign on court
● Mentions on social media
● Logo included on promotional materials
● Recognition on website
● Sponsor sign at meal area
● Mentions on social media
● Logo included on promotional materials
● Recognition on website
● Sponsor sign at meal area
● Sponsor sign at water station
● Mentions on social media
● Logo included on promotional materials
● Recognition on website
● Sponsor recognition in the winner package
● Mentions on social media
● Logo included on promotional materials
● Recognition on website
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