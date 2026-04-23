Project Rouj

Hosted by

Project Rouj

About this event

2026 Pickleball Sponsorship

4400 W 96th St

Indianapolis, IN 46268, USA

Title Sponsor item
Title Sponsor
$5,000

●      Logo and recognition throughout all event marketing

●      Speaking opportunity for company spokesperson

●      Mentions on social media

●      Logo included on promotional materials

●      Recognition on website

Court Sponsorship item
Court Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsor one Court. Sponsorship includes:
●      Sponsor sign on court

●      Mentions on social media

●      Logo included on promotional materials

●      Recognition on website

Meal Sponsor item
Meal Sponsor
$500

●      Sponsor sign at meal area

●      Mentions on social media

●      Logo included on promotional materials

●      Recognition on website

Water Sponsor item
Water Sponsor
$500

●      Sponsor sign at meal area

●      Sponsor sign at water station

●      Mentions on social media

●      Logo included on promotional materials

●      Recognition on website

Winner Circle item
Winner Circle
$500

●      Sponsor recognition in the winner package

●      Mentions on social media

●      Logo included on promotional materials

●      Recognition on website

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