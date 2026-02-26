JW House

Hosted by

JW House

About this event

2026 Pickleball Tournament

960 W Hedding St

San Jose, CA 95110, USA

Single Pickleball Player
$15
Pickleball Team of 2 Players
$30

Join the fun with a partner - Team of 2 - $15/Player

Gold Level Sponsor
$5,000

A large sponsor logo prominently displayed on the JW House website.

Your large sponsor logo featured across the JW House social media platforms.

Your name displayed on the tournament banner.

Special recognition during the tournament’s kick-off ceremony.

Silver Level Sponsor
$2,500

A medium sponsor logo prominently displayed on the JW House website.

Your medium sponsor logo featured on the JW House social media platforms.

Your name included on the tournament banner.

Acknowledgment during the tournament’s kick-off ceremony.

Bronze Level Sponsor
$1,000

A small sponsor logo prominently displayed on the JW House website.

Your small sponsor logo featured on the JW House social media platforms.

Your name included on the tournament banner.

Acknowledgment during the tournament’s kick-off ceremony.

Gatorade
$3
Pizza
$3
Protein Bar
$1
Welch's
$1

2 for $1

Popcorn
$2
Chips
$2
Water
$1
Trail Mix
$2
Add a donation for JW House

$

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