2026 Pickleball Tournament

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About this event
Join the fun with a partner - Team of 2 - $15/Player
A large sponsor logo prominently displayed on the JW House website.
Your large sponsor logo featured across the JW House social media platforms.
Your name displayed on the tournament banner.
Special recognition during the tournament’s kick-off ceremony.
A medium sponsor logo prominently displayed on the JW House website.
Your medium sponsor logo featured on the JW House social media platforms.
Your name included on the tournament banner.
Acknowledgment during the tournament’s kick-off ceremony.
A small sponsor logo prominently displayed on the JW House website.
Your small sponsor logo featured on the JW House social media platforms.
Your name included on the tournament banner.
Acknowledgment during the tournament’s kick-off ceremony.
2 for $1
$
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