2026 Pickleball Tournament Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
210 Blue Heron Dr, Webster, TX 77598, USA
Please select a quantity of “1” to register one team of two players. The registration fee is $110 total per team, not per person. You will enter both your information and your teammate’s information on the next page.
· Premium, high-visibility logo signage prominently displayed at one dedicated pickleball court.
· Acknowledgement across LRF social media platforms, website, and during the event.
·High-visibility logo placement on signage at the food and bar stations.
·Acknowledgement across LRF social media platforms, website, and during the event.
· Logo recognition featured on signage at drink and water stations.
·Acknowledgement across LRF social media platforms, website, and during the event.
If you would like to support the Pickleball Tournament with a donation, please select this option and enter the amount you would like to contribute. Your donation will be specifically earmarked for the tournament.
***For donations exceeding $4,999, please contact the Development Director at [email protected] to arrange your contribution.
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