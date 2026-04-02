2026 Picnic - Silent Auction #2

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Starting bid
Size - male HH, male goshawk. Donated by A CLARKE FALCONRY
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An onX Hunt Elite Membership provides detailed maps for all 50 states and Canada.
Donated by onX
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An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.
Donated by onX
Starting bid
An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.
Donated by onX
Starting bid
An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.
Donated by onX
Starting bid
An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.
Donated by onX
Starting bid
An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.
Donated by onX
Starting bid
GlassPak™ Binocular Harness and Case
Comfort Neck Strap
Tethered Objective Lens Covers
Eyepiece Lens Covers
Lens Cloth
-donated by Vortex Optics
Starting bid
Includes:
(1)Sun Slayer Buff
(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown
(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal
(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck
(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange
(1)CARE Drawstring Bag
-donated by Vortex Optics
Starting bid
Includes:
(1)Sun Slayer Buff
(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown
(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal
(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck
(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange
(1)CARE Drawstring Bag
-donated by Vortex Optics
Starting bid
Includes:
(1)Sun Slayer Buff
(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown
(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal
(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck
(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange
(1)CARE Drawstring Bag
-donated by Vortex Optics
Starting bid
Includes:
(1)Sun Slayer Buff
(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown
(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal
(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck
(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange
(1)CARE Drawstring Bag
-donated by Vortex Optics
Starting bid
Includes:
(1)Sun Slayer Buff
(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown
(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal
(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck
(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange
(1)CARE Drawstring Bag
-donated by Vortex Optics
Starting bid
TFA Silver Decal PLUS "Mystery" Outdoor Dog Supply Gift Card
-donated by TFA & Outdoor Dog Supply
Starting bid
Approximately 40-42”
Donated By Wildebour Bells
Starting bid
Approximately 40-42”
Donated By Wildebour Bells
Starting bid
SOLD???????
Approximately 40-42”
Donated By Wildebour Bells
Starting bid
Size Small
Starting bid
Size large for peregrine up to gyrfalcon. 6 ounce weight. ALL LEATHER BODY brown and white color
Starting bid
A complete guide to training and hunting North Americas most versatile game hawk.
hand signed by the author
Starting bid
Prepared by the California Hawking Club for anyone thinking about becoming a falconer.
Starting bid
North American Falconry & Hunting Hawks, Complete Treatise on the Sport, Giant 2-Volume Boxed Set. The latest edition of this title is the most complete volume on falconry available anywhere.
9th current edition, 8.5" x 11", hardbound, dust wrapper, 2 Volumes in a Slip Case, 832 pages, hundreds of images: color plates and illustrations. All the original chapters have been updated.
Starting bid
By Stuart Rossell
This book details the training of a passage Red-Tailed Hawk from trapping to later releasing it back into the wild. Excellent & complete guide to training and hunting with North America's most versatile game hawk.
Starting bid
A Mixed Bag by Martin Hollinshead
1st edition, 5.75" x 8.25", softbound, 140 pages, section of color pictures.
This new book by Martin is a collection of some of his best essays on the sport. The book is divided into six sections on falconry and each section includes separate essays. The color photographs are quite nice and include a good number of very good action shots.
Starting bid
With line and handle
Large Size......Peregrines, Goshawks, or similar
Donated by Western Sporting
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