Tennessee Falconers Association

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Tennessee Falconers Association

About this event

2026 Picnic - Silent Auction #2

Bespoke Falconry Anklets With Additional Eyelet item
Bespoke Falconry Anklets With Additional Eyelet item
Bespoke Falconry Anklets With Additional Eyelet
$40

Starting bid

Size - male HH, male goshawk. Donated by A CLARKE FALCONRY

onX Elite - 1 Year Membership item
onX Elite - 1 Year Membership
$50

Starting bid

An onX Hunt Elite Membership provides detailed maps for all 50 states and Canada.

Donated by onX

onX Premium - 1 Year Membership item
onX Premium - 1 Year Membership
$20

Starting bid

An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.

Donated by onX

onX Premium - 1 Year Membership item
onX Premium - 1 Year Membership
$20

Starting bid

An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.

Donated by onX

onX Premium - 1 Year Membership item
onX Premium - 1 Year Membership
$20

Starting bid

An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.

Donated by onX

onX Premium - 1 Year Membership item
onX Premium - 1 Year Membership
$20

Starting bid

An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.

Donated by onX

onX Premium - 1 Year Membership item
onX Premium - 1 Year Membership
$20

Starting bid

An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.

Donated by onX

Vortex Optics Triumph® HD 10x42 Binoculars item
Vortex Optics Triumph® HD 10x42 Binoculars item
Vortex Optics Triumph® HD 10x42 Binoculars item
Vortex Optics Triumph® HD 10x42 Binoculars
$75

Starting bid

GlassPak™ Binocular Harness and Case

Comfort Neck Strap

Tethered Objective Lens Covers

Eyepiece Lens Covers

Lens Cloth

-donated by Vortex Optics

#1 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle item
#1 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle
$30

Starting bid

Includes:

(1)Sun Slayer Buff

(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown

(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal

(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck

(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange

(1)CARE Drawstring Bag

-donated by Vortex Optics

#2 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle item
#2 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle
$30

Starting bid

Includes:

(1)Sun Slayer Buff

(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown

(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal

(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck

(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange

(1)CARE Drawstring Bag

-donated by Vortex Optics

#3 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle item
#3 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle
$30

Starting bid

Includes:

(1)Sun Slayer Buff

(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown

(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal

(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck

(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange

(1)CARE Drawstring Bag

-donated by Vortex Optics

#4 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle item
#4 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle
$30

Starting bid

Includes:

(1)Sun Slayer Buff

(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown

(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal

(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck

(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange

(1)CARE Drawstring Bag

-donated by Vortex Optics

#5 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle item
#5 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle
$30

Starting bid

Includes:

(1)Sun Slayer Buff

(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown

(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal

(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck

(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange

(1)CARE Drawstring Bag

-donated by Vortex Optics

TFA Silver Decal / Mystery Gift Card bundle item
TFA Silver Decal / Mystery Gift Card bundle
$15

Starting bid

TFA Silver Decal PLUS "Mystery" Outdoor Dog Supply Gift Card

-donated by TFA & Outdoor Dog Supply

#1 Leash with Small Sampo Swivel by Larry Counce item
#1 Leash with Small Sampo Swivel by Larry Counce
$15

Starting bid

Approximately 40-42”

Donated By Wildebour Bells

#2 Leash with Small Sampo Swivel by Larry Counce item
#2 Leash with Small Sampo Swivel by Larry Counce
$15

Starting bid

Approximately 40-42”

Donated By Wildebour Bells

#3 Leash with Small Sampo Swivel by Larry Counce item
#3 Leash with Small Sampo Swivel by Larry Counce
$15

Starting bid

SOLD???????

Approximately 40-42”

Donated By Wildebour Bells

Cow Hide Medium weight double thickness Gauntlet short cuff item
Cow Hide Medium weight double thickness Gauntlet short cuff item
Cow Hide Medium weight double thickness Gauntlet short cuff
$35

Starting bid

Size Small

FALCON / HAWK LURE item
FALCON / HAWK LURE
$25

Starting bid

Size large for peregrine up to gyrfalcon. 6 ounce weight. ALL LEATHER BODY brown and white color

The Red-Tailed Hawk By Liam J. McGranaghan item
The Red-Tailed Hawk By Liam J. McGranaghan item
The Red-Tailed Hawk By Liam J. McGranaghan
$40

Starting bid

A complete guide to training and hunting North Americas most versatile game hawk. 


hand signed by the author

Apprentice Study Guide item
Apprentice Study Guide item
Apprentice Study Guide
$15

Starting bid

Prepared by the California Hawking Club for anyone thinking about becoming a falconer.

North American Falconry & Hunting Hawks item
North American Falconry & Hunting Hawks
$65

Starting bid

North American Falconry & Hunting Hawks, Complete Treatise on the Sport, Giant 2-Volume Boxed Set. The latest edition of this title is the most complete volume on falconry available anywhere.

9th current edition, 8.5" x 11", hardbound, dust wrapper, 2 Volumes in a Slip Case, 832 pages, hundreds of images: color plates and illustrations. All the original chapters have been updated.

Falconry: BOOK & DVD, A Guide to Falconry and Training the P item
Falconry: BOOK & DVD, A Guide to Falconry and Training the P item
Falconry: BOOK & DVD, A Guide to Falconry and Training the P
$38

Starting bid

By Stuart Rossell 

This book details the training of a passage Red-Tailed Hawk from trapping to later releasing it back into the wild. Excellent & complete guide to training and hunting with North America's most versatile game hawk.

A Mixed Bag - Martin Hollinshead, Softbound item
A Mixed Bag - Martin Hollinshead, Softbound
$10

Starting bid

A Mixed Bag by Martin Hollinshead

1st edition, 5.75" x 8.25", softbound, 140 pages, section of color pictures.

This new book by Martin is a collection of some of his best essays on the sport. The book is divided into six sections on falconry and each section includes separate essays. The color photographs are quite nice and include a good number of very good action shots.

Leather Padded Lure - Lay-flat Design item
Leather Padded Lure - Lay-flat Design
$22

Starting bid

With line and handle

Large Size......Peregrines, Goshawks, or similar 


Donated by Western Sporting 

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