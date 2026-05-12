Pierce Middle School PTO

Hosted by

Pierce Middle School PTO

About this event

2026 Pierce Pirate's Carnival

5145 Hatchery Rd

Waterford Township, MI 48329, USA

Wrist Band
$20

This will cover unlimited access to all games and attractions. Excluding Dunk Tank and Pie Face

Tickets
$1

Individual Tickets for access to games and attractions. Note; 2 tickets per Dunk Tank and Pie Face

6 Tickets
$5

Individual Tickets for access to games and attractions. Note; 2 tickets per Dunk Tank and Pie Face

13 Tickets
$10

Individual Tickets for access to games and attractions. Note; 2 tickets per Dunk Tank and Pie Face

20 Tickets
$15

Individual Tickets for access to games and attractions. Note; 2 tickets per Dunk Tank and Pie Face

Add a donation for Pierce Middle School PTO

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