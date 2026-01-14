2026 Pigtown Orioles Baseball Game

This ticket is for current Citizens of Pigtown (CoP) dues-paying members.





Join your neighbors for a fun night out as we gather in Pigtown, meet up at Mystique for pre-game socializing, and then walk together to Camden Yards to cheer on the Orioles.





Your official Orioles game ticket will be provided prior to the game, either via email or in person at the pre-game meet-up at Mystique.