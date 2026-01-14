2026 Pigtown Orioles Baseball Game

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket is for current Citizens of Pigtown (CoP) dues-paying members.
Join your neighbors for a fun night out as we gather in Pigtown, meet up at Mystique for pre-game socializing, and then walk together to Camden Yards to cheer on the Orioles.
Your official Orioles game ticket will be provided prior to the game, either via email or in person at the pre-game meet-up at Mystique.
This ticket is for non CoP dues-paying community members who want to join the Pigtown neighborhood outing to the Orioles game.
Come meet neighbors, socialize at Mystique before the game, and walk with the group to Camden Yards for a great night of baseball.
Your official Orioles game ticket will be provided prior to the game, either via email or in person at the pre-game meet-up at Mystique.
This ticket is for current Citizens of Pigtown (CoP) dues-paying members and includes one Orioles game ticket plus a Pigtown-branded t-shirt.
Show off your neighborhood pride while hanging out with fellow residents at Mystique before walking together to the game.
Your official Orioles game ticket will be provided prior to the game, either via email or in person at the pre-game meet-up at Mystique.
T-shirt distribution details will be shared closer to the event.
This ticket is for non CoP dues-paying community members and includes one Orioles game ticket plus a Pigtown-branded t-shirt.
It’s a great way to join the neighborhood fun, meet residents at Mystique, and head to Camden Yards together — all while repping Pigtown.
Your official Orioles game ticket will be provided prior to the game, either via email or in person at the pre-game meet-up at Mystique.
T-shirt distribution details will be shared closer to the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!