2026 Pilgrim Lutheran Winter Games - Trivia Style!

W156N5429 Bette Dr

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, USA

Single Ticket
$45

Single ticket purchase - we will find you a fun, lively group to sit with! IMPORTANT! If you are registering more that one person - please email [email protected] with the names of each person attending.

Table of 6
$240

Smart enough to win with 6? Register now smarty pants!

10 tables available - first come, first served. IMPORTANT! Please email [email protected] with the names of each person at your table.

Table of 8
$320

Do you need 8 to win? This is your chance! But seriously... we have various sized tables and want everyone to enjoy the fun. 10 tables available - first come, first served. IMPORTANT! Please email [email protected] with the names of each person at your table.

Free Answer
$10

Need a little help? Here’s your chance at a free answer! When you arrive, you’ll receive a sealed envelope containing an answer—but here’s the twist—you’ll have to decide which question it belongs to.

One per table

