Pine Hollow Arboretum

Hosted by

Pine Hollow Arboretum

About this event

2026 Pine Hollow Arboretum Sponsorship

34 Pine Hollow Rd

Slingerlands, NY 12159, USA

Founder's Circle
$10,000

10 left!

Please see the provided sponsorship grid to read about benefits associated with this sponsorship level.

Conservationist
$7,000

10 left!

Please see the provided sponsorship grid to read about benefits associated with this sponsorship level.

Pine Patron
$5,000

10 left!

Please see the provided sponsorship grid to read about benefits associated with this sponsorship level.

Partner
$3,500

10 left!

Please see the provided sponsorship grid to read about benefits associated with this sponsorship level.

Supporter
$1,500

10 left!

Please see the provided sponsorship grid to read about benefits associated with this sponsorship level.

Friend
$500

10 left!

Please see the provided sponsorship grid to read about benefits associated with this sponsorship level.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!