2026 Pink Ice Scholarship Ball

One Hotel Circle

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928, USA

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$25,000

Reserved Seating for Twenty (20) Guests

Twenty Guest Tickets for VIP Reception

Recognition during 2026 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as the Presenting Sponsor

Personalized Entertainment Sponsor Banner

Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page and the Sponsorship

Banner.

Name Recognition in media releases issued regarding the event.


Entertainment Sponsor item
Entertainment Sponsor
$20,000

Reserved Seating for Twenty (20) Guests

Twenty Guest Tickets for VIP Reception

Recognition during 2026 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as the Entertainment Sponsor

Personalized Entertainment Sponsor Banner

Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page and the Sponsorship

Banner.


VIP Reception Sponsor item
VIP Reception Sponsor
$10,000

Reserved Seating for Twenty (20) Guests

Twenty Guest Tickets for VIP Reception

Recognition during 2026 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as the VIP Reception Sponsor

VIP Reception Host Banner

Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page and the Sponsorship

Banner.


Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Reserved Seating for Ten (10) Guests

Ten Guest Tickets for VIP Reception

Recognition during 2026 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as a Gold Sponsor

Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page and the Sponsorship

Banner.


Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Reserved Seating for Ten (10) Guests

Ten Guest Tickets for VIP Reception

Recognition during 2026 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as a Silver Sponsor

Company Logo listed on the Sponsorship Banner.


Table Sponsor item
Table Sponsor
$1,600

Reserved Seating for Ten (10) Guests

Ten Guest Tickets for VIP Reception

Company Logo listed in the “Table Sponsor” section of the Souvenir Journal, and on

the Sponsorship Banner.

Friends of Ethel’s Daughter Foundation item
Friends of Ethel’s Daughter Foundation
$1,000

Two (2) Guest Tickets for VIP Reception & Pink Ice Gala

Company Logo listed in the “Sponsor Recognition” section of the Souvenir Journal,

and on the Sponsorship Banner.


