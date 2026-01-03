Ivy Hill Foundation

Hosted by

Ivy Hill Foundation

About this event

Add a donation for Ivy Hill Foundation

$

Sales closed

TEST PPE26

Hill Alumni Center

106 Stadium Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514, USA

General Admission
$100

General Admission – $100 Includes dinner, entertainment, cash bar, and one door prize ticket. (Jackpot ticket not included.)


A portion of your general admission ticket is tax-deductible as allowed by law.

VIP Admission
$125

Includes VIP pre‑dinner reception, dinner, one complimentary drink ticket, entertainment, and one door prize ticket. (Jackpot ticket not included.)


A portion of your VIP ticket is tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Reserved Table
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes VIP pre‑dinner reception, reserved table for eight, eight dinner tickets, sixteen complimentary drink tickets, eight door prize tickets, and entertainment. (Jackpot tickets not included.)


A portion of your table fee is tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Jackpot Ticket
$20

Three lucky people will win one of three Jackpot prizes: $1,000, $750 or $250.  You do not have to be present to win.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!