TEST PPE26

Hosted by
About this event
$
General Admission – $100 Includes dinner, entertainment, cash bar, and one door prize ticket. (Jackpot ticket not included.)
A portion of your general admission ticket is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Includes VIP pre‑dinner reception, dinner, one complimentary drink ticket, entertainment, and one door prize ticket. (Jackpot ticket not included.)
A portion of your VIP ticket is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Includes VIP pre‑dinner reception, reserved table for eight, eight dinner tickets, sixteen complimentary drink tickets, eight door prize tickets, and entertainment. (Jackpot tickets not included.)
A portion of your table fee is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Three lucky people will win one of three Jackpot prizes: $1,000, $750 or $250. You do not have to be present to win.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!