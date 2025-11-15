2026 Pint for Paws Merch - BREWERS DISCOUNT

Men's/Unisex T-shirt - Sizes S - 4XL item
Men's/Unisex T-shirt - Sizes S - 4XL item
Men's/Unisex T-shirt - Sizes S - 4XL
$12

District Very Important Tee, DT6000. 100% combed ring spun cotton (note: like most 100% cotton tees, may shrink slightly after first wash). Color: Maritime Blue.

Women's T-Shirt - Sizes S - 4XL item
Women's T-Shirt - Sizes S - 4XL item
Women's T-Shirt - Sizes S - 4XL
$12

District Women's Very Important Tee V-Neck, DT6503. 60/40 combed ring spun cotton/poly. Color: Heathered Cardinal

Crewneck Sweatshirt (Unisex) Size XS -3XL item
Crewneck Sweatshirt (Unisex) Size XS -3XL item
Crewneck Sweatshirt (Unisex) Size XS -3XL
$23

Tultex Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, 340. Super-soft and not too heavy, 7.5 oz., 50% ring-spun cotton/50% polyester. Color: Heather Denim

Hoodie Sweatshirt (Unisex) Size XS - 3XL item
Hoodie Sweatshirt (Unisex) Size XS - 3XL item
Hoodie Sweatshirt (Unisex) Size XS - 3XL
$26

Tultex Fleece Hoodie Sweatshirt, 320. Super-soft and not too heavy, 7.5 oz., 50% ring-spun cotton/50% polyester. Color: Heather Denim

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing