2026 Pipe Creek-Lakehills 4H Poinsettia Fundraiser

A 10" pot holds a beautiful RED 12"-16" poinsettia. With FOUR plants in one pot it is guaranteed to have at least 20 "flowers" and arrives with a holiday foil wrap.
A 10" pot holds a beautiful WHITE 12"-16" poinsettia. With FOUR plants in one pot it is guaranteed to have at least 20 "flowers" and arrives with a holiday foil wrap
A 8" pot holds a beautiful RED 12"-16" poinsettia. With THREE plants in one pot it is guaranteed to have at least 15 "flowers" and arrives with a holiday foil wrap.
A 8" pot holds a beautiful WHITE12"-16" poinsettia. With THREE plants in one pot it is guaranteed to have at least 15 "flowers" and arrives with a holiday foil wrap.
A 6" pot holds a beautiful RED 12"-14" poinsettia. This classic beauty is guaranteed to have at least 5 "flowers" and arrives with a holiday foil wrap.
Save $2 per pot by purchasing 4!
Each 6" pot holds a beautiful RED 12"-14" poinsettia. These classic beauties are guaranteed to have at least 5 "flowers" and arrive with a holiday foil wrap.
Save $2 per pot by purchasing 4...2 Red and 2 White
Each 6" pot holds a beautiful 12"-14" poinsettia. These classic beauties are guaranteed to have at least 5 "flowers" and arrive with a holiday foil wrap.
A 6" pot holds a beautiful WHITE 12"-14" poinsettia. This classic beauty is guaranteed to have at least 5 "flowers" and arrives with a holiday foil wrap.
Save $2 per pot by purchasing 4!
Each 6" pot holds a beautiful White 12"-14" poinsettia. These classic beauties are guaranteed to have at least 5 "flowers" and arrive with a holiday foil wrap.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!