2026 Pipe Creek-Lakehills 4H Poinsettia Fundraiser

10" pot RED poinsettia item
10" pot RED poinsettia
$30

A 10" pot holds a beautiful RED 12"-16" poinsettia. With FOUR plants in one pot it is guaranteed to have at least 20 "flowers" and arrives with a holiday foil wrap.

10" pot WHITE poinsettia item
10" pot WHITE poinsettia
$30

A 10" pot holds a beautiful WHITE 12"-16" poinsettia. With FOUR plants in one pot it is guaranteed to have at least 20 "flowers" and arrives with a holiday foil wrap

8" pot RED poinsettia item
8" pot RED poinsettia
$25

A 8" pot holds a beautiful RED 12"-16" poinsettia. With THREE plants in one pot it is guaranteed to have at least 15 "flowers" and arrives with a holiday foil wrap.

8" pot WHITE poinsettia item
8" pot WHITE poinsettia
$25

A 8" pot holds a beautiful WHITE12"-16" poinsettia. With THREE plants in one pot it is guaranteed to have at least 15 "flowers" and arrives with a holiday foil wrap.

6" pot RED poinsettia item
6" pot RED poinsettia
$12

A 6" pot holds a beautiful RED 12"-14" poinsettia. This classic beauty is guaranteed to have at least 5 "flowers" and arrives with a holiday foil wrap.

4 pack of 6" pot RED Poinsettias item
4 pack of 6" pot RED Poinsettias
$40

Save $2 per pot by purchasing 4!

Each 6" pot holds a beautiful RED 12"-14" poinsettia. These classic beauties are guaranteed to have at least 5 "flowers" and arrive with a holiday foil wrap.

Variety 4 Pack 2-6" pot WHITE and 2-6" RED Poinsettias item
Variety 4 Pack 2-6" pot WHITE and 2-6" RED Poinsettias
$40

Save $2 per pot by purchasing 4...2 Red and 2 White

Each 6" pot holds a beautiful 12"-14" poinsettia. These classic beauties are guaranteed to have at least 5 "flowers" and arrive with a holiday foil wrap.

6" pot WHITE poinsettia item
6" pot WHITE poinsettia
$12

A 6" pot holds a beautiful WHITE 12"-14" poinsettia. This classic beauty is guaranteed to have at least 5 "flowers" and arrives with a holiday foil wrap.

4 pack of 6" pot WHITE Poinsettias item
4 pack of 6" pot WHITE Poinsettias
$40

Save $2 per pot by purchasing 4!

Each 6" pot holds a beautiful White 12"-14" poinsettia. These classic beauties are guaranteed to have at least 5 "flowers" and arrive with a holiday foil wrap.

Add a donation for TX 4-H Pipe Creek/Lakehills Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!