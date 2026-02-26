2026 Piqua Arts Council Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 31, 2027
⭐ Celebrity — $5,000
Top-tier sponsor with logo placement, boosted social media, live microphone recognition, event tickets, and premium visibility across PAC programs all year.
Valid until March 31, 2027
🎬 Promoter — $2,500
Strong promotional exposure with logo placement, newsletter inclusion, event tickets, and recognition across PAC marketing and publications.
Valid until March 31, 2027
🎥 Producer — $1,500
Receive logo recognition, social media promotion, and event perks while supporting workshops, exhibitions, and community programs.
Valid until March 31, 2027
🎭 Director — $750
Recognition on event materials and PAC communications while helping bring accessible arts programming to life.
Valid until March 31, 2027
🎤 Actor — $500
Name recognition in promotions and PAC outreach while supporting creative experiences for the community.
Valid until March 31, 2027
🤘 Rock Star — $5,000
Premier Rock Piqua sponsor with top logo placement, media mentions, emcee recognition, vendor space, VIP experiences, and event tickets.
Valid until March 31, 2027
🎶 Headliner — $3,500
High-visibility sponsor with website recognition, media exposure, emcee mentions, and strong promotional presence.
Valid until March 31, 2027
🎵 Opener — $2,000
Event logo placement, social media recognition, and community exposure while helping power one of Piqua’s biggest festivals.
Valid until March 31, 2027
🔧 Stagehand — $1,000
Name/logo recognition and promotional visibility supporting live music and downtown energy.
Valid until March 31, 2027
🎸 Roadie — $500
Sponsor recognition across event promotions and PAC outreach while supporting Rock Piqua.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!