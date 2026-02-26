The Piqua Arts Council

Offered by

The Piqua Arts Council

About the memberships

2026 Piqua Arts Council Sponsorship

Celebrity
$5,000

Valid until March 31, 2027

Celebrity — $5,000
Top-tier sponsor with logo placement, boosted social media, live microphone recognition, event tickets, and premium visibility across PAC programs all year.

Promoter
$2,500

Valid until March 31, 2027

🎬 Promoter — $2,500
Strong promotional exposure with logo placement, newsletter inclusion, event tickets, and recognition across PAC marketing and publications.

Producer
$1,500

Valid until March 31, 2027

🎥 Producer — $1,500
Receive logo recognition, social media promotion, and event perks while supporting workshops, exhibitions, and community programs.

Director
$750

Valid until March 31, 2027

🎭 Director — $750
Recognition on event materials and PAC communications while helping bring accessible arts programming to life.

Actor
$500

Valid until March 31, 2027

🎤 Actor — $500
Name recognition in promotions and PAC outreach while supporting creative experiences for the community.

Rock Star- *ROCK PIQUA*
$5,000

Valid until March 31, 2027

🤘 Rock Star — $5,000
Premier Rock Piqua sponsor with top logo placement, media mentions, emcee recognition, vendor space, VIP experiences, and event tickets.

Headliner- *ROCK PIQUA*
$3,500

Valid until March 31, 2027

🎶 Headliner — $3,500
High-visibility sponsor with website recognition, media exposure, emcee mentions, and strong promotional presence.

Opener- *ROCK PIQUA*
$2,000

Valid until March 31, 2027

🎵 Opener — $2,000
Event logo placement, social media recognition, and community exposure while helping power one of Piqua’s biggest festivals.

Stagehand- *ROCK PIQUA*
$1,000

Valid until March 31, 2027

🔧 Stagehand — $1,000
Name/logo recognition and promotional visibility supporting live music and downtown energy.

Roadie- *ROCK PIQUA*
$500

Valid until March 31, 2027

🎸 Roadie — $500
Sponsor recognition across event promotions and PAC outreach while supporting Rock Piqua.

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