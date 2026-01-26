2026 Pistol Clinic

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About this event
Focus on building and refining core pistol skills through a personalized, process-based curriculum. Perfect for beginners to establish a strong foundation without feeling overwhelmed, and for experienced shooters to dial in details and avoid boredom. Expect a fast-paced yet relaxed environment that pushes your performance limits while emphasizing individualized fundamentals.
This day builds directly on Saturday’s fundamentals by introducing dynamic movement: running, sprinting, shuffling, and shooting on the move. It’s a hands-on opportunity to apply what you’ve learned under realistic stress, master principles of shooting while moving, and develop skills that carry forward into advanced training or competition. (Note: Sunday is not available as a standalone ticket—registration requires the full weekend package.)
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