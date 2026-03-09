2026 PL Boys Volleyball Business Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until March 30, 2027
- $2248 tax-deductible
- XL program advertisement in PL Volleyball Team Program
- Sponsors announced during Live Broadcasts
- Logo on team poster
- 4 passes to each home game ($288 Value)
Valid until March 30, 2027
- $874 tax-deductible
- Large program ad in our PL Volleyball Team Program
- Sponsors announced during Live Broadcasts
- Logo on team poster
- 2 passes to each home game ($144 Value)
Valid until March 30, 2027
- 100% tax-deductible
- Small program ad in our PL Volleyball Team Program
- Sponsors announced during Live Broadcasts
- Logo on team poster
- 2 passes to each home game ($144 Value)
Valid until March 30, 2027
- 100% tax-deductible
- Sponsors announced during Live Broadcasts
- Name in PL Volleyball Team Program
- 1 pass to each home game ($72 Value)
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