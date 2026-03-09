Laker Athletic Booster Club Boys Volleyball

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Laker Athletic Booster Club Boys Volleyball

About the memberships

2026 PL Boys Volleyball Business Membership

Platinum
$2,500

Valid until March 30, 2027

- $2248 tax-deductible
- XL program advertisement in PL Volleyball Team Program
- Sponsors announced during Live Broadcasts
- Logo on team poster
- 4 passes to each home game ($288 Value)

Gold
$1,000

Valid until March 30, 2027

- $874 tax-deductible
- Large program ad in our PL Volleyball Team Program
- Sponsors announced during Live Broadcasts
- Logo on team poster
- 2 passes to each home game ($144 Value)

Silver
$500

Valid until March 30, 2027

- 100% tax-deductible
- Small program ad in our PL Volleyball Team Program
- Sponsors announced during Live Broadcasts
- Logo on team poster

- 2 passes to each home game ($144 Value)

Bronze
$250

Valid until March 30, 2027

- 100% tax-deductible
- Sponsors announced during Live Broadcasts

- Name in PL Volleyball Team Program

- 1 pass to each home game ($72 Value)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!