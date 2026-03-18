Hosted by

Gfwc-il Plainfield Junior Womans Club

About this event

2026 Plainfield State of the Village Address

12729 Naperville Rd

Plainfield, IL 60585, USA

General Admission
$55

General admission to the event and includes food.

Table of 10
$500

General admission for a table of 10 to the event and includes food.

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Company name listed in digital program

Thank you in presentation slides

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Quarter page add in digital program

1 event ticket

Thank you in presentation slides

Gold Sponsorship
$750

Half page add in digital program

Table sponsorship signage

2 event tickets

Thank you in presentation slides

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

Receive verbal recognition during presentation (EXCLUSIVE TO PLATINUM LEVEL)

Full page add in digital program

Table sponsorship signage

4 event tickets

Thank you in presentation slides

Add a donation for Gfwc-il Plainfield Junior Womans Club

$

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