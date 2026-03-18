2026 Plainfield State of the Village Address

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About this event
General admission to the event and includes food.
General admission for a table of 10 to the event and includes food.
Company name listed in digital program
Thank you in presentation slides
Quarter page add in digital program
1 event ticket
Thank you in presentation slides
Half page add in digital program
Table sponsorship signage
2 event tickets
Thank you in presentation slides
Receive verbal recognition during presentation (EXCLUSIVE TO PLATINUM LEVEL)
Full page add in digital program
Table sponsorship signage
4 event tickets
Thank you in presentation slides
$
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