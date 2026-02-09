2026 PLANTED Three-Day Conference

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Tour an urban garden or grassroots organization that offers technical assistance to educate, engage and empower marginalized communities as a way of overcoming economic and racial injustice.
Thank you for throwing to rope back to sponsor someone who otherwise might not be able to attend.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!