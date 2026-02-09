Metro Atlanta Urban Farm In College Park Inc

Hosted by

Metro Atlanta Urban Farm In College Park Inc

About this event

2026 PLANTED Three-Day Conference

3271 Main St

College Park, GA 30337, USA

Three-Day Early Bird Registration (Ends 13 Sep 2026)
$175
Available until Sep 13

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Three-Day Conference Registration (14 Sep - 24 Oct)
$200

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Three-Day Conference On-Site Registration (25 - 27 Oct)
$225

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

PLANTED T-SHIRT
$20
Post-Conference Tour of an Urban Garden or Community Org.
$100

Tour an urban garden or grassroots organization that offers technical assistance to educate, engage and empower marginalized communities as a way of overcoming economic and racial injustice. 

Sponsor an Attendee
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Thank you for throwing to rope back to sponsor someone who otherwise might not be able to attend.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!