2026 Plateau Pride

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About this event
To help with safety this year we are adding a ticketing process. There is no fee. However, by participating in our event we want everyone to acknowledge that they fully understand that Drag is an important part of LGBTQIA+ history. Drag is entertainment and has been a part of theater since ancient times. I acknowledge that there is Drag at this event. I also acknowledge that No Grag Queen is listed in the Eipstein Files.
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