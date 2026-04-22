2026 Play It Forward Spring Raffle Fundraiser

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About this event
Enter to WIN a Portillo's Gift Basket that includes:
(1) Portillo's $25 Gift Card
(1) Portillo's Cup
(1) Portillo's Mini Cup-shaped Keychain
(1) Portillo's Lanyard
(1) I Love Portillo's Magnet
(1) Portillo's Tote Bag
(1) Assorted Portillo's Stickers
**Item is NOT available for shipping - MUST be picked up in person at MUSIC Inc.
Enter to WIN this exciting Downtown Adventure Bag! - 2 CityPasses
Enjoy a summer afternoon in the park with this beautiful picnic basket!
Prize Includes
MUST PICK UP IN PERSON _ NO POSTAL DELIVERY
Your furry friend will love the goodies in this feline-friendly basket. Items Include:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!