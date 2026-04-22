Music in Urban Schools Inspiring Change

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Music in Urban Schools Inspiring Change

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2026 Play It Forward Spring Raffle Fundraiser

Raffle Item: Chicago Symphony Tickets for 2 item
Raffle Item: Chicago Symphony Tickets for 2 item
Raffle Item: Chicago Symphony Tickets for 2
$5
Enter to win 2 tickets for a Chicago Symphony Concert! * Seating in main level or lower balcony * Winner submits requests form for up to (3) preferred concert dates * Winner must submit request before June 30, 2026 **Winner will receive the certificate via email
Raffle Item: Portillo's Gift Basket item
Raffle Item: Portillo's Gift Basket item
Raffle Item: Portillo's Gift Basket
$5

Enter to WIN a Portillo's Gift Basket that includes:
(1) Portillo's $25 Gift Card

(1) Portillo's Cup
(1) Portillo's Mini Cup-shaped Keychain
(1) Portillo's Lanyard
(1) I Love Portillo's Magnet
(1) Portillo's Tote Bag
(1) Assorted Portillo's Stickers


**Item is NOT available for shipping - MUST be picked up in person at MUSIC Inc.

Downtown Adventure Bag item
Downtown Adventure Bag item
Downtown Adventure Bag item
Downtown Adventure Bag
$5


Enter to WIN this exciting Downtown Adventure Bag! - 2 CityPasses

  • 2 City Passes!
  • 2 Chicago Glasses
  • Chicago locks
  • Chicago hat
  • Garrett's Popcorn
  • Chicago Hot Dog Pillow
  • Reusable Bag
  • Enjoy several TOP Chicago attractions with the CityPass! One-time admission to 5 attractions 2 Attractions included in each pass: #1 Attraction: Shedd Aquarium #2 Attraction: Skydeck Chicago Attractions #3, #4, and #5: Pick from the list below * Shoreline Sightseeing Architecture River Tour * Field Museum * 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck * Griffin Museum of Science and Industry * Art Institute of Chicago * Adler Planetarium **Item can be mailed or picked up in person at MUSIC Inc
Raffle Item: $50 AMC Gift Card and Movie Treat Gift Basket item
Raffle Item: $50 AMC Gift Card and Movie Treat Gift Basket item
Raffle Item: $50 AMC Gift Card and Movie Treat Gift Basket
$5
Enter to WIN a $50 AMC gift card and beautiful basket of movie treats! **Item CAN NOT be shipped - WINNER must pick up in-person**
Picnic In The Park Basket item
Picnic In The Park Basket
$5

Enjoy a summer afternoon in the park with this beautiful picnic basket!

Prize Includes

  • Botanic Garden Gift Membership
  • Outdoor Blanket
  • 4 Insulated Glasses (Yeti)
  • 1 Bottle of Champagne
  • Travel Bottle Opener
  • Wine Chiller
  • Cooler Backpack (hydro flask)

MUST PICK UP IN PERSON _ NO POSTAL DELIVERY

Fancy Cat Basket item
Fancy Cat Basket
$5

Your furry friend will love the goodies in this feline-friendly basket. Items Include:

  • Cat Tunnel
  • Cat Blanket
  • Assortment of Cat Toys
  • Assortment of Cat Treats
  • $50 Krisers Gift Card
  • Bask that doubles as a cat scratcher
MUSIC Inc. Donation item
MUSIC Inc. Donation
$5
Not interested in any of the prizes? Support MUSIC Inc. programs with a direct donation!
Add a donation for Music in Urban Schools Inspiring Change

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