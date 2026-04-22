2026 Play It Forward Spring Raffle Fundraiser

Enjoy several TOP Chicago attractions with the CityPass! One-time admission to 5 attractions 2 Attractions included in each pass: #1 Attraction: Shedd Aquarium #2 Attraction: Skydeck Chicago Attractions #3, #4, and #5: Pick from the list below * Shoreline Sightseeing Architecture River Tour * Field Museum * 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck * Griffin Museum of Science and Industry * Art Institute of Chicago * Adler Planetarium **Item can be mailed or picked up in person at MUSIC Inc