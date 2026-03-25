2026 Pleasant Valley Golf Tournament

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About this event
2 Person Group. Registration includes one golf cart per group of four players, boxed lunch, and after-party appetizers. Please provide names of all players or enter "Blank" if the player name will be updated later. Email [email protected] to be combined with two other players at the start.
Single Player. Registration includes one golf cart per group of four players, boxed lunch, and after-party appetizers. Email [email protected] to be combined with a group at the start.
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