2026 Plymouth Little League Trivia Night

About this event
Use this option to purchase up to 9 individual tickets.
During the checkout process, you have the OPTION to pay a fee to Zeffy for their services. You can update the amount to $0 if you would like to avoid an additional charge.
Use this option to purchase a full table of 10.
During the checkout process, you have the OPTION to pay a fee to Zeffy for their services. You can update the amount to $0 if you would like to avoid an additional charge.
Tony's Pizza has offered us a discounted rate on pizza's delivered directly to us at the event. Please use this option if you'd like to pre-order plain cheese pizza.
Tony's Pizza has offered us a discounted rate on pizza's delivered directly to us at the event. Please use this option if you'd like to pre-order pepperoni pizza.
Select this option if you or your business/organization would like to sponsor 1 or more round of trivia. Your name will be featured throughout the round (i.e. "Trivia Round 1 brought to you by Plymouth Little League")
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!