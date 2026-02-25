Plymouth Little League (Plymouth Meeting, PA)

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Plymouth Little League (Plymouth Meeting, PA)

About this event

2026 Plymouth Little League Trivia Night

3006 Keenwood Rd

East Norriton Township, PA 19403, USA

Individual Ticket
$25

Use this option to purchase up to 9 individual tickets.


During the checkout process, you have the OPTION to pay a fee to Zeffy for their services. You can update the amount to $0 if you would like to avoid an additional charge. 

Table of 10
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Use this option to purchase a full table of 10.


During the checkout process, you have the OPTION to pay a fee to Zeffy for their services. You can update the amount to $0 if you would like to avoid an additional charge.

Pizza - Cheese
$15

Tony's Pizza has offered us a discounted rate on pizza's delivered directly to us at the event. Please use this option if you'd like to pre-order plain cheese pizza.

Pizza - Pepperoni
$18

Tony's Pizza has offered us a discounted rate on pizza's delivered directly to us at the event. Please use this option if you'd like to pre-order pepperoni pizza.

Sponsorship - Trivia Round
$100

Select this option if you or your business/organization would like to sponsor 1 or more round of trivia. Your name will be featured throughout the round (i.e. "Trivia Round 1 brought to you by Plymouth Little League")

Add a donation for Plymouth Little League (Plymouth Meeting, PA)

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