2026 PMN Charity Golf Outing

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About this event
$90 a person x 4 people. Full team. This includes Golf/cart/lunch buffet/door prizes.
Hole placard with company logo/text of your choice.
Hole placard with company logo/text of your choice. Company logo put on all correspondence for outing as well as outing banner.
Hole placard with company logo/text of your choice. Company logo (Large) put on all correspondence for outing as well as outing banner.
1x team entry into outing. (4 players)
2x hole placards with company logo/text of your choice. Company logo (XL) put on all correspondence for outing as well as outing banner denoting you as title sponsor. *Optional-message to outing before tee off during announcements.
1x team entry into outing. (4 players)
$
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