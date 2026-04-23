Lansing PMN

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Lansing PMN

About this event

2026 PMN Charity Golf Outing

12485 Dow Rd

Sunfield, MI 48890, USA

4-Person Team
$360

$90 a person x 4 people. Full team. This includes Golf/cart/lunch buffet/door prizes.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Hole placard with company logo/text of your choice.

Cadillac
$250

Hole placard with company logo/text of your choice. Company logo put on all correspondence for outing as well as outing banner.

Blackwing Sponsor
$1,000

Hole placard with company logo/text of your choice. Company logo (Large) put on all correspondence for outing as well as outing banner.

1x team entry into outing. (4 players)

Title Sponsor
$2,500

2x hole placards with company logo/text of your choice. Company logo (XL) put on all correspondence for outing as well as outing banner denoting you as title sponsor. *Optional-message to outing before tee off during announcements.

1x team entry into outing. (4 players)

Add a donation for Lansing PMN

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