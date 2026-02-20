POGS IHS

Hosted by

POGS IHS

About this event

Sales closed

2026 POGS IHS Online Auction

Pick-up location

19111 108th Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011, USA

$500 Landscaping Package from Plants Northwest Inc item
$500 Landscaping Package from Plants Northwest Inc item
$500 Landscaping Package from Plants Northwest Inc
$225

Starting bid

Landscaping needs this spring? We have the solution for you! The winner of this auction item will win $500 to spend at Plants Northwest - a local nursery in Woodinville!


$500 will go a LONG way at Plants Northwest Wholesale nursery! This nursery is not open to the public and the prices are amazing. The nursery is complete with a large and diverse assortment of plants such as shade and flowering trees, broad leaf evergreens, conifers, deciduous shrubs, ornamental grasses and perennials. They also specialize in unique specimen and topiary plant material.


Don't miss out on your chance to spruce up that yard before summer hits!


Donated by: Plants Northwest

Sounders Club-Level Experience + Dinner Out! item
Sounders Club-Level Experience + Dinner Out! item
Sounders Club-Level Experience + Dinner Out!
$125

Starting bid

Step into the heart of Seattle sports and witness the intensity of Major League Soccer as the Seattle Sounders FC take on Real Salt Lake on April 12th!


Whether you're planning a fun night out or treating a soccer fan, this package delivers an unforgettable match day experience — plus a delicious meal to go with it.


This Auction Package Includes:

  • 🎟️ 3 (three) Club-Level Tickets to the April 12th Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake match
    • Section 211
    • Fully undercover
    • 6:00pm kickoff
  • 🍔 $50 Gift Certificate to Red Mill Burgers — fuel up before or celebrate after the match!

Enjoy premium seating, electric stadium energy, and one of Seattle’s most beloved burger spots — all in one incredible night out. Don’t just watch the highlights later — be there when it happens and cheer on the Sounders in style! 💚⚽


Donated by: Kinzer Family

Sounders Club-Level Match Night + Burgers! item
Sounders Club-Level Match Night + Burgers! item
Sounders Club-Level Match Night + Burgers!
$125

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable night of world-class soccer with tickets to see the Seattle Sounders FC on August 19th!


There’s nothing like match day in Seattle — the roar of the crowd, the scarves waving, and the passion of Sounders fans filling the stadium. Whether you're a lifelong supporter or experiencing your first MLS match, this is your chance to be part of the action as the Sounders take on Austin FC.


This Auction Package Includes:
🎟️ 3 Club-Level Tickets to the August 19th Sounders vs. Austin FC match

  • Section 211
  • Fully undercover
  • 6:30pm kickoff

🍔 $50 Gift Certificate to Red Mill Burgers — fuel up before the match or celebrate after the final whistle!


From the first whistle to the final goal, you’ll be immersed in the excitement that makes Sounders matches legendary. Grab your friends, wear your rave green, enjoy a Seattle burger classic, and prepare for a thrilling night of soccer!


Donated by: Kinzer Family

Whidbey Island Escape - 3 Nights/4 Days for Up to 12 item
Whidbey Island Escape - 3 Nights/4 Days for Up to 12 item
Whidbey Island Escape - 3 Nights/4 Days for Up to 12 item
Whidbey Island Escape - 3 Nights/4 Days for Up to 12
$160

Starting bid

Reconnect with nature, relax under the stars, and make unforgettable memories on beautiful Whidbey Island!


This private 25-acre woodland campsite and cabin is the perfect getaway for family, friends, or a group adventure. Just minutes from charming downtown Coupeville, enjoy fine dining, boutique shopping, and the serene beauty of the Pacific Northwest.


Auction Package Includes:

  • 🌿 3 nights / 4 days on a private 25-acre campsite/cabin
  • 🛌 Rustic cabin with open-bay sleeping for 10–12, a kitchen, full bathroom, and wood-burning fireplace
  • 🔥 Outdoor fire pit with firewood and S’mores basket included
  • 🌲 Tree-platform camping area for outdoor sleeping
  • 🐾 Dogs welcome!
  • 📅 Dates are negotiable - May/June recommended to avoid county burn bans
  • 👥 Accommodates up to 12 people

Whether you’re camping under the stars, cozying up by the cabin fire, or exploring the scenic island, this Whidbey Island retreat is the ultimate combination of adventure and comfort.


Bid now for a private woodland escape you and your friends will never forget!


Donated by: Kline Family

Original Watercolor of Pop Keeney Stadium item
Original Watercolor of Pop Keeney Stadium
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate community, tradition, and all those nights spent watching your kids play under the lights with this original watercolor painting of Pop Keeney Stadium!


This one-of-a-kind piece captures the warmth and countless memories for athletes, families, alumni, and fans alike.


Auction Item Details:

  • 🖌️ Original watercolor painting of Pop Keeney stadium
  • 📏 8"x10" canvas
  • 🖼️ 11"x14" fame
  • ✨ Signed by local artist and proud Viking parent and grandparent, Mike Kline

Donated by: Mike Kline

Original Watercolor-IHS Performing Arts Center item
Original Watercolor-IHS Performing Arts Center
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate all the hours of practice our kids put into perfecting their performances with this original watercolor painting of the Inglemoor Performing Arts Center!


Auction Item Details:

  • 🖌️ Original watercolor painting of the Inglemoor Performing Arts Center
  • 📏 8"x10" painting
  • 🖼️ 11"x14" frame
  • ✨ Signed by local artist (and proud IHS parent/grandparent!) Mike Kline

This item is perfect for:

  • Alumni with fond stage memories
  • Theater families and arts supporters
  • Directors, educators, and performers

Donated by: Mike Kline

Kindle with leather cover and charging station item
Kindle with leather cover and charging station item
Kindle with leather cover and charging station item
Kindle with leather cover and charging station
$100

Starting bid

Escape into your favorite stories anytime, anywhere with this complete Kindle bundle!


Whether you’re diving into bestsellers, exploring new releases, or revisiting beloved classics, this Kindle bundle valued at $300 makes reading effortless and portable.


Auction Item Includes:

  • 📖 Kindle Paperwhite signature edition e-reader
  • 👜 Premium leather protective cover
  • 🔌 Anker charging station

Perfect for commuters, travelers, students, or anyone who loves to get lost in a good book!


Donated by: Laura Templeton

Mariners Game Night + Burgers on Us! item
Mariners Game Night + Burgers on Us! item
Mariners Game Night + Burgers on Us!
$100

Starting bid

Get ready to cheer on the hometown heroes as the Seattle Mariners gear up for another thrilling playoff run this season!


This auction package is the perfect excuse to gather friends or family for a memorable night at the ballpark — and enjoy one of Seattle’s favorite burger spots along the way.


Auction Package Includes:
🎟️ Four (4) tickets to a Monday–Thursday Mariners home game
📅 Game date selected by the winning bidder (subject to availability)
🍔 $50 Gift Certificate to Red Mill Burgers — perfect for pregame fuel or a postgame celebration


Grab your crew, enjoy great food, and experience the excitement of Mariners baseball live. Let’s go, Mariners! 💙⚾


Donated by: Jodee Fraser

Inflatable K-PAK Kayak item
Inflatable K-PAK Kayak item
Inflatable K-PAK Kayak item
Inflatable K-PAK Kayak
$75

Starting bid

*GENTLY USED* The Folding Boat Company inflatable "K-PAK" kayak


The K-PAK Folding Boat offers hassle free access to the water, anywhere to do most anything. This portable boat fits neatly into a comfortable backpack, allowing you to take it on any adventure.


When you're ready to paddle, simply assemble your boat in less than 10 minutes. User friendly and super durable, the K-PAK will provide hours of fun on the water, whether it's simply paddling with the family, or fishing with friends. Unfold your next adventure!


Item Details:

  • Aluminum frame
  • Inflatable ballast and seat
  • Includes a patch kit and carrying case with hand pump.
  • Retails for $675

Donated by: Jan Kline

Relaxation Basket item
Relaxation Basket
$60

Starting bid

Senior year is exciting… and exhausting. Between college applications, campus visits, deadlines and all the “lasts,” parents are working overtime to help their seniors prepare for the next big chapter.


This relaxation package from MOD Skin and Body, valued at $140, is designed especially for the hardworking parents guiding their students toward graduation and beyond.


Auction Item Includes:

  • 💆‍♀️ One 50-minute professional massage to melt away stress
  • 🕯️ A soothing candle tin to create a moment of calm at home
  • 🛁 3 luxurious bath bombs for a well-deserved, uninterrupted soak

You’ve managed the checklists, the essays, the emotions, and the milestones. Now it’s your turn to pause, breathe, and recharge!


Donated by MOD Skin and Body

Rejuvenation Basket item
Rejuvenation Basket
$60

Starting bid

Support our graduating seniors and treat yourself (or someone special) to a rejuvenating self-care escape!


This exclusive package features one (1) 70-minute Rejuvenation Facial at MOD Skin and Body — a premier skincare studio known for personalized treatments that leave your skin glowing and refreshed.


Whether you’re celebrating a senior milestone, preparing for graduation photos, or simply in need of a little pampering, this experience (valued at $135) is the perfect reset.


Auction Package Includes:

  • 💆‍♀️ One 70-minute Rejuvenation Facial at MOD Skin and Body in Juanita
  • 🧴 Two hydrating facial masks to extend your glow at home
  • 🕯️ A luxury candle for the ultimate relaxation vibe

Bid generously to support our high school seniors as they take their next big step — and enjoy a little well-deserved glow along the way! 🎓💖


Donated by MOD Skin and Body

Water from Wine Basket (top two bidders win) item
Water from Wine Basket (top two bidders win)
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable wine experience that gives back in a powerful way!


Water From Wine is a unique vineyard that donates 100% of its profits to charities promoting water access around the world. The value of the package is $100, but the impact of your donation is priceless!


This special 2018/2019/2020 vertical tasting flight is labeled for locally founded charity Water Access Now, which funds well projects in Ghana to bring clean, reliable water to communities in need.


Auction Item Includes:

  • 🍇 A 3-year vertical tasting (2018, 2019, 2020)
  • 🍷 Award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon from Horse Heaven Hills
  • 💧 Support for Water Access Now’s well-funding efforts in Ghana

It’s a rare opportunity to compare, savor, and appreciate the evolution of an award-winning wine. Every sip supports access to clean water across the globe. Cheers to great wine making an even greater difference! 🥂


Top two bidders will each win one of the vertical tasting flights!


Donated by: Jan Kline and Water from Wine

Salon Quality Hair Products item
Salon Quality Hair Products
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself — or someone special — to this fabulous hair care basket valued at over $100 and curated by Betty Davis from Good Hair and Good Vibes!


Thoughtfully assembled with salon-quality favorites and everyday essentials, this collection is designed to keep your hair looking its absolute best between salon visits.


Auction Item Includes:

  • Kenra Dry Shampoo – extend your style and add volume in seconds
  • Kenra Finishing Spray – lock in your look with long-lasting hold
  • 🛁 Kitsch Quick-Dry Hair Towel – reduce drying time and minimize frizz
  • 🌙 Kitsch Satin Pillowcase – protect your hair overnight and wake up smoother

From busy mornings to beauty sleep, this bundle has everything you need to maintain that fresh-from-the-salon feel!


Donated by Good Hair and Good Vibes

Good Hair and Good Vibes Hair Service item
Good Hair and Good Vibes Hair Service
$120

Starting bid

Don’t miss your chance to sit in the “famous” Betty’s chair!


Betty is known for cutting and coloring the hair of countless IHS parents and students, and her talent keeps clients coming back time and time again. Her eye for color, precision cuts, and personalized touch have made her a trusted favorite in our community.


This exclusive gift certificate is valid for one haircut and color with Betty herself!


Auction Item Includes:

  • ✂️ One professional haircut
  • 🎨 Custom color service
  • 💖 The full Betty experience

The appointment can be scheduled directly with Betty at a mutually convenient time, and her contact information will be provided to the winning bidder.


Whether you’re ready for a bold transformation or a fresh, confidence-boosting refresh, get ready to be amazed!


Donated by Good Hair and Good Vibes

Stevens Pass Ski Adventure for Four! item
Stevens Pass Ski Adventure for Four! item
Stevens Pass Ski Adventure for Four!
$120

Starting bid

Get ready for fresh powder, alpine views, and unforgettable mountain memories! This exciting package includes four (4) lift tickets to Stevens Pass Ski Resort, one of Washington’s premier winter playgrounds.


Whether you're carving groomers, chasing powder stashes, or enjoying a scenic chairlift ride with friends, Stevens Pass offers terrain for every level — from beginner-friendly runs to thrilling advanced lines.


Auction Item Includes:

  • 🎟️ Four lift tickets to Stevens Pass Ski Resort
  • 📅 Valid through April 30, 2026

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of the mountains! ❄️


Donated by: Darlene Connor

Nintendo-Themed Gift Basket item
Nintendo-Themed Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Level up your bidding for this ultimate Nintendo-themed bundle packed with fun, fandom, and fantastic collectibles!


Perfect for gamers, collectors, and kids (of all ages), this exciting assortment brings together beloved characters and must-have accessories.


Auction Bundle Includes:

  • 💖 12" Round Kirby Plushy
  • 🃏 30 Pokémon Cards
  • 🍱 Animal Crossing Bento Box
  • 💡 Question Block Light
  • 🗝️ Donkey Kong Keychain
  • 🦖 Yoshi Figure
  • 👛 Coin Purse
  • ✨ Pikmin Charm
  • 🐘 Elephant Mario Ornament
  • 🚗 Mario Figure
  • 📌 Zelda Pin
  • 🍬 Bowser Sour Candy Tin
  • 📓 Nintendo Lined Notebook
  • 🌟 STICKERS!!

From iconic characters to fun everyday accessories, this bundle is valued at $140 and packed with surprises that will delight any Nintendo lover.


Power up your support and place your bid — this is one bundle you won’t want to miss! 🎉🕹️


Donated by: Lisa Sekora

"Open World" STEAM Workshop from DigiPen item
"Open World" STEAM Workshop from DigiPen
$400

Starting bid

Get ready to make this summer unforgettable! The winner of this auction item will receive a 100% discount code for one Summer 2026 workshop registration for a one- or two-week session of your choice.


Our Summer 2026 workshops run from June 22 – August 21, 2026, offering immersive experiences designed to spark creativity, curiosity, and hands-on learning for students of all ages.


Auction Item Includes:

  • 🎟️ 100% discount code for one Summer 2026 workshop registration
  • 📅 Choose from one- or two-week sessions between June 22 – August 21, 2026
  • 🌐 Full Summer 2026 schedule available at www.DiscoverOpenWorld.com

Whether your child loves art, science, technology, or adventure, this workshop provides an enriching, fun-filled experience that will inspire and engage.


Bid now for a chance to secure a full summer of learning, creativity, and discovery - valued at $2,000!


Donated by: Open World

Full-Day Guided Fly Fishing Adventure on the Yakima River item
Full-Day Guided Fly Fishing Adventure on the Yakima River item
Full-Day Guided Fly Fishing Adventure on the Yakima River item
Full-Day Guided Fly Fishing Adventure on the Yakima River
$225

Starting bid

Experience the priceless thrill of floating Washington’s only Blue Ribbon trout river from the comfort of a fully equipped drift boat. Your host, David McElwee, is a seasoned Yakima River fly fisherman who knows every hatch, hidden seam, and prime holding water — ensuring a personalized adventure whether you’re a beginner or an experienced angler.


Auction Package Includes:

  • 🚤 Full-day guided float (6–8 hours) on the Yakima River
  • 🛟 Drift boat with all safety equipment
  • 🎣 Rowing, river knowledge, and hands-on instruction tailored to your skill level
  • 🥪 Lunch, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages
  • 🪝 Fly rods, reels, leaders, tippet, and flies provided
  • 👢 Use of waders and wading boots
  • 🧵 Coaching on fish handling, knot tying, and casting — as much or as little as you want

Details:

  • 🐟 Target Species: Wild rainbow trout and cutthroat
  • 📅 Season: Mutually agreed date during prime Yakima season (April–October)
  • 👥 Group Size: 1–2 anglers
  • 💡 Experience Level: Beginner to advanced welcome — no experience necessary!

Your day will be tailored to current conditions and your angling experience. All you need is a valid Washington fishing license and weather-appropriate clothing - everything else is included.


Donated by: David McElwee

Game Night Basket from Snapdoodle Toys item
Game Night Basket from Snapdoodle Toys
$30

Starting bid

Bring family and friends together for hours of fun with this curated game night basket from Snapdoodle Toys!


Perfect for cozy nights at home, parties, or just a little friendly competition, this basket (valued at over $80) is packed with classic and modern games to keep everyone entertained.


Auction Basket Includes:

  • 🧩 Mt. Rainier Puzzle
  • 🎯 Set Game
  • 🃏 Phase 10
  • 🔄 Flip 7
  • 🟡 Uno
  • ⚔️ No Mercy
  • 🂡 Two decks of cards
  • 🎉 Chipzi Game

From strategy to luck, cooperative fun to competitive thrills, this basket has something for every type of gamer. Ideal for families, friends, or anyone who loves a good game night!


Donated by Snapdoodle Toys

Viral Toys of 2026 item
Viral Toys of 2026
$25

Starting bid

Make playtime unforgettable and score major points with your kids by winning this exclusive 2026 viral toy bundle!


Packed with trending favorites, this collection is guaranteed to bring smiles, laughter, and hours of fun.


Auction Bundle Includes:

  • 🐶 Jellycat Pup – soft, cuddly, and perfect for hugs
  • 🟡 Nee Doh – the addictive squishy toy that everyone loves
  • 👼 Sonny Angel Collectible – adorable and collectible charm
  • 🍄 Mushi Mushroom Lamp – whimsical décor and nightlight in one

Perfect for birthdays, special treats, or just because, this bundle is a fun-filled way to surprise your little ones with the hottest toys of the year.


Bid now and be the hero of playtime! ✨


Donated by Snapdoodle Toys

Matcha Lover's Gift Basket item
Matcha Lover's Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Delight the matcha enthusiast in your life with this indulgent, tea-infused basket packed with authentic flavors and treats!


From ceremonial-grade matcha to sweet and savory snacks, this collection is perfect for sipping, snacking, and savoring the rich taste of green tea.


Auction Basket Includes:

  • 🍵 Ceremonial Matcha Powder
  • 🍶 Matcha Whisk Set
  • 🍃 50 Green Tea Bags
  • 🍡 Two Matcha Pocky Sticks
  • 🍫 Two Matcha Kit Kat Bars
  • 🍬 Kyoto Matcha Chocolates
  • 🧇 Hello Kitty Matcha Waffle Sandwiches
  • 🥛 Hokkaido Chef Creamy Milk Chocolate Matcha

Bid now and bring the rich, vibrant world of matcha straight to your home — a basket full of flavor, fun and tea culture!


Donated by: Amabelle Regala

Scenic Seattle Tour for Two – Kenmore Air Experience item
Scenic Seattle Tour for Two – Kenmore Air Experience item
Scenic Seattle Tour for Two – Kenmore Air Experience
$80

Starting bid

Take to the skies (or waters!) and experience Seattle like never before with two (2) tickets from Kenmore Air.


Choose the adventure that suits you best: Scenic Lake Union Tour or the Scenic Lake Washington Tour.


Whether you’re a local looking for a new perspective or a visitor wanting iconic views, Kenmore Air provides a unique opportunity to see the city and surrounding waters from a stunning vantage point.


Auction Package Includes:

  • ✈️ Two (2) tickets for your choice of: Scenic Lake Union Tour or Scenic Lake Washington Tour
  • 🌄 Breathtaking aerial views and photo opportunities
  • 🛩️ Expert pilot narration and guidance

Bid now on this item valued at over $200 and soar above Seattle’s iconic lakes — an unforgettable adventure awaits!


Donated by: Kenmore Air

1 Teen Driving Course from Xcelerate Driving School item
1 Teen Driving Course from Xcelerate Driving School
$300

Starting bid

Give your teen the gift of confidence and safety behind the wheel with this comprehensive driving course valued at $650 from Xcelerate Driving School - a small, family-owned, and passionate local business.


At our school, learning to drive isn’t just a class — it’s an experience designed to make your student excited to attend and empowered to succeed.


Why This Course Stands Out:

  • 🚦 17 Classes and 5 Drives with an instructor
  • 🏆 First attempt at DOL Written Test and DOL Driving Test included
  • 🖥️ Flexible learning options: in-person or online
  • 🌟 Fun, engaging environment where teens look forward to class
  • 💖 Caring office staff and instructors who genuinely prioritize your teen’s success

Your teen will gain more than driving skills — they’ll gain confidence, responsibility, and lifelong knowledge!


Donated by Xcelerate driving school

"Year of the Horse" Wine Basket item
"Year of the Horse" Wine Basket
$15

Starting bid

Ring in the Year of the Horse in style with this elegant collection, perfect for wine lovers and collectors alike!


This beautifully curated set combines exceptional wine with themed décor to create a festive and memorable experience.


Auction Package Includes:

  • 🍇 Mano’s Handcrafted Reserve 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon featuring a stunning Year of the Horse label
  • 🕯️ Year of the Horse Candle and Decor - adds ambiance and charm

A thoughtful gift for friends or family celebrating the lunar calendar!


Donated by: Imen Hannachi

Wine Lovers Basket item
Wine Lovers Basket item
Wine Lovers Basket
$80

Starting bid

Indulge in an unforgettable wine experience with this beautifully curated package, perfect for wine lovers or as a thoughtful gift!


Enjoy a tasting for two at award-winning Bayernmoor Cellars and take home a selection of hand-picked wine treasures, including a special vintage to savor.


Auction Package Includes:

  • 🍷 Tasting for Two at Bayernmoor Cellars (valued up to $70)
  • 🍇 1 bottle of 2022 Château de Boissac Bordeaux
  • 🍾 1 bottle of Airfield Estates 2024 Sauvignon Blanc
  • 🍷 1 bottle of 2019 Cascadia Chardonnay
  • ✨ Hand-blown glass bottle stopper
  • 🍷 Adorable wine charms
  • 🕯️ Wine-scented candle
  • 🍾 Champagne bottle candle

Enjoy a premium wine experience - that in total retails for almost $200! - from tasting award-winning wines to taking home a thoughtfully curated basket of delights!


Cascadia Chardonnay: The aroma of white flowers, citrus, and herbs will greet you. On the palette this steely wine also offers hints of lemon and brioche, but no butter.  This profile adheres to the tradition of the best of Burgundian wine, the motivation for Brick House wines, one of the oldest Pinot Noir and chardonnay houses in the Willamette valley.


Donated by: Bayernmoor Cellars, Hannachi Family and Kinzer Family

Woodinville Wine & Dine Experience item
Woodinville Wine & Dine Experience
$75

Starting bid

Make it a full day out in Woodinville with this luxurious wine and dining package!


Enjoy a tasting for two at our Bayernmoor Woodinville tasting room and take home a bottle of our Platinum award-winning 2022 Estate Pinot Noir — a true expression of the unique Bayernmoor Vineyard terroir, where warm sunshine meets cool Pacific Ocean breezes. You also win a $50 Gift Certificate from Cafes Inc. to be used at any one of their 7 local locations!


Auction Package Includes:

  • 🍷 Tasting for two at Bayernmoor Woodinville tasting room
  • 🍇 1 bottle of 2022 Platinum Award-Winning Estate Pinot Noir
  • 💳 $50 Gift Certificate to Cafes Inc. Restaurants, redeemable at Woodinville Cafe of any one of their other 6 locations: Sammamish Cafe, Crystal Creek Cafe, Hangar Hall, Issaquah Cafe, Redmond Village Square Cafe, Mukilteo Cafe and Saw Mill Cafe

Perfect for a romantic outing, a special celebration, or a sophisticated day exploring Woodinville’s wine country!


Donated by: Bayernmoor Cellars and Cafes Inc.

Huskies Fan Basket item
Huskies Fan Basket
$20

Starting bid

This fun and comfy basket is perfect for game day, relaxing at home, or showing your UW pride in style.


Auction Basket Includes:

  • 🧥 UW Hoodie (XL) – warm, soft, and perfect for layering
  • 🩳 Fleece Pajama Pants (L) – comfy for lounging or watching the big game
  • Mug – fill with hot cocoa, coffee, or tea to stay toasty

Whether it’s cheering in the stands, binge-watching highlights, or relaxing on a chilly day, this basket has everything you need to support the Dawgs in comfort!


Donated by Kinzer Family

Seattle Kraken Fan Basket item
Seattle Kraken Fan Basket
$20

Starting bid

Show your Kraken pride in comfort and style with this fan-favorite basket!


Perfect for watching the games, tailgating, or simply celebrating your favorite NHL team.


Auction Basket Includes:

  • 🧥 Seattle Kraken Hoodie (L) – cozy and stylish for game day or everyday wear
  • 👕 Long Sleeve T-Shirt (S) – casual and comfortable Kraken spirit
  • 📅 Kraken Wall Calendar – keep track of all the big games and events

Cheer on the Kraken while looking great and staying comfy!


Donated by Kinzer Family

Ultimate Washington Sports Fan Bundle item
Ultimate Washington Sports Fan Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Calling all Washington sports fans! Show your team pride from the gridiron to the pitch, rink, and diamond with this action-packed fan bundle.


Whether you’re cheering on the Seahawks, Kraken, UW Huskies, Sounders, or Mariners, this collection has got you covered in style and comfort.


Auction Bundle Includes:

  • 🏈 Seahawks Box – perfect for storing all your game day essentials
  • 🦑 Seattle Kraken Hoodie (L) – cozy and stylish for NHL games
  • 🧥 UW Hoodie (XL) – support the Huskies in comfort
  • Sounders Jersey (M) – show your pride on the pitch
  • Mariners Air Freshener – bring baseball spirit wherever you go

Bid now and take home the ultimate fan package — be ready to cheer, celebrate, and stay comfortable all season long!


Donated by Kinzer family

“When Life Gives You Lemons” Bundle item
“When Life Gives You Lemons” Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Turn a sour day into a sweet treat with this cheerful and stylish lemon-themed bundle!


Perfect for brightening your space, accessorizing with flair, and enjoying a little self-care.


Auction Basket Includes:

  • 👜 Lemon Motif Coach Wristlet – chic and versatile for everyday use
  • 🕯️ Lemon Candle – fresh, uplifting scent to brighten any room
  • 🧼 Lemon Hand Soap – refresh your hands with a zesty touch

Whether it’s a thoughtful gift for yourself or someone special, this bundle is all about adding a little sunshine to everyday life!


Donated by CO26 Parents

"Pretty in Pink" Baking Basket item
"Pretty in Pink" Baking Basket
$30

Starting bid

Whip up delicious treats and make baking even more fun with this charming, hands-on basket!


Perfect for beginners, seasoned bakers, or anyone who loves spending time in the kitchen.


Auction Basket Includes:

  • 🧵 Handmade Apron by Local Seamstress Marsha Scott – adorable and unique
  • 🍪 Martha Stewart 1/2 Cookie Sheet – perfect for cookies, pastries, and more
  • 🥄 Utensils & Cookie Cutters – everything you need to shape and create
  • 🌾 Flour Sifter – for light, fluffy baked goods
  • 🍪 $5 Crumbl Cookie Gift Card – sweet consolation if baking doesn’t go as planned

From rolling dough to decorating cookies, this basket has all the essentials for a fun and tasty baking experience!


Donated by Marsha Scott and the Kinzer Family

"Let's Celebrate" Basket item
"Let's Celebrate" Basket
$30

Starting bid

Make every milestone unforgettable with this ready-to-go celebration basket!


Whether it’s a graduation, anniversary, promotion, or just a reason to say “cheers,” this bundle has everything you need to toast in style.


Auction Basket Includes:

  • 🍾 1 bottle Brut Cattin Crémant d’Alsace – sparkling and festive
  • 🥤 1 bottle Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider – for a non-alcoholic option
  • 🍫 Assorted chocolates – sweet treats for every celebratory moment
  • 🍽️ Plates, napkins, and cutlery – ready for a party anywhere
  • 🥂 4 Champagne Flutes – toast in style
  • ✉️ 2 “Congrats” Cards – share your heartfelt message
  • 🎈 Large foil “YAY” Decoration – add instant cheer
  • 💳 $25 Gift Certificate to Gourmet Gift Baskets – for your next festive indulgence

Perfect for spontaneous celebrations or planned events, this basket makes it easy to bring the party wherever you go.


Donated by Kinzer Family

Value: $105

Bridgerton Binge Basket item
Bridgerton Binge Basket
$30

Starting bid

Indulge in the charm of a classic British tea experience right at home! Perfect for tea lovers, Anglophiles, or anyone who enjoys a cozy afternoon with delicious treats.


Auction Basket Includes:

  • 🍵 Elegant China Tea Cup – enjoy your tea in style
  • 🍃 3 English Teas in Tins – traditional blends for the perfect brew
  • 🍫 British Hot Chocolate – rich and comforting
  • 🍪 Traditional Shortbread Biscuits – a sweet, buttery classic
  • 🫖 Cute Tea Strainer – for loose-leaf tea
  • 🍵 Loose Tea for One Infuser – fresh, aromatic tea in every cup
  • 🫐 Blueberry Scone Mix and Jams – bake a delicious scone treat

Sip a spot of tea, nibble on a scone, and let your imagination wander — perhaps even pondering the Queen’s latest hairstyle!


Donated by Kinzer Family

Late Night Snack Basket item
Late Night Snack Basket
$50

Starting bid

The perfect gift for your teens!


Start by catching the latest movie, load up on candy, then keep the fun going with a late-night treat stop. Whether it’s ice cream, cookies, fries, or a Starbucks run, this basket has you covered.


Auction Package Includes:

  • 🎬 AMC Theatres – $20
  • 🍦 Cold Stone Creamery – $15
  • 🍔 Dairy Queen – $15
  • 🍪 Crumbl Cookies – $10
  • Starbucks – $10
  • 🍔 McDonald’s – $15
  • 🌯 Chipotle – $20
  • 🍕 MOD Pizza – $15
  • 🛒 Trader Joe’s – $10
  • 🚗 DoorDash – $20


Everything they need for the ultimate teen night out!


Donated by Hiller family & CO26 Parents

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$25

Starting bid

Bring the magic of the movies home with this ultimate movie night basket! Perfect for a cozy night in or a fun family evening, this package has everything you need to enjoy a cinematic experience from your couch.


Auction Basket Includes:

  • 💳 $20 Netflix Gift Card – stream your favorite films and shows
  • 🖼️ Framed King Kong Picture – iconic movie décor for your space
  • 🍿 Popcorn – classic theater snack for movie munching
  • 🍬 Red Vines & Classic Theater Candy – sweet treats for the perfect movie experience

Perfect for movie buffs of all ages - bid now and create a blockbuster experience at home!


Donated by Ellis family

Sandbox VR Experience Gift Card item
Sandbox VR Experience Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Experience the world’s most advanced virtual reality in Kirkland, Washington!


Sandbox VR at Totem Lake features 4 virtual reality rooms for gaming and 1 party room. The socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues.


The winner of this item will receive a gift card for $125 to be used at the Sandbox VR location in Totem Lake, Kirkland.


Sandbox VR Is a perfect place for friends and family to get together, from friendly outings to birthday parties and group events.


Donated by Sandbox VR

Day on Lake Washington item
Day on Lake Washington item
Day on Lake Washington
$200

Starting bid

Gather your friends or family and set sail on a 4-hour private boat trip on beautiful Lake Washington!


Whether you’re looking for a relaxing cruise or an action-packed day on the water, this experience can be tailored to your style.


Auction Experience Includes:

  • 🛥️ 4-hour private boat rental - choose between a pontoon or speedboat
  • 👥 Up to 8 people
  • 🌅 Relaxed sightseeing cruise or fun water activities with an intertube
  • 💦 Perfect for families, friends, or a special celebration

Enjoy stunning lake views, water fun, and a memorable day on the water!


Donated by Laura Templeton

Seafair Festival Package for 4! item
Seafair Festival Package for 4!
$120

Starting bid

Experience the best of Seattle summer with this Seafair Weekend Package for four (4), combining festival fun with exclusive behind-the-scenes access!


Seafair Weekend is Seattle’s unofficial holiday, packed with thrilling action, live entertainment, delicious food, and family-friendly fun on land, water, and in the air.


Auction Package Includes:

  • 🎟️ Admission for four (4) people to Seafair Weekend
  • 🚤 Hydroplane Pit Lane Access for 1 day (choose August 1 OR 2) – get up close to the action and see the legendary boats and teams behind the scenes
  • ✨ Enjoy air shows, boat races, live music, and the best tastes and sights of Seattle summer

Important Details:

  • The winner must coordinate with Seafair directly
  • Package must be redeemed by May 31, 2026

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate summer like a local! Bid now and enjoy a thrilling Seafair experience from festival highlights to exclusive pit lane access!


Donated by Seafair

Gård Winery Experience-6 Bottle Collection & Tasting for 4 item
Gård Winery Experience-6 Bottle Collection & Tasting for 4
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate the art of winemaking with this exclusive Gård Winery package, designed to showcase the origin, sense of place, and heritage behind every bottle.


Honoring family farming traditions, distinct vineyard sites, and each harvest season, Gård wines capture the uniqueness of the Pacific Northwest terroir.


Auction Package Includes:

  • 🍇 Six bottles of Gård wines:
    • 2021 Chardonnay
    • 2024 White Blend
    • 2023 Rosé
    • 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon
    • 2022 Malbec
    • 2021 Vaucluse
  • 🍷 Tasting Certificate for 4 People – experience Gård’s wines firsthand in their tasting room

Bid now to discover what makes Gård Winery truly special!


Donated by Gård Vintners

Gård Winery Red Wine Collection & Tasting for Four item
Gård Winery Red Wine Collection & Tasting for Four item
Gård Winery Red Wine Collection & Tasting for Four
$120

Starting bid

Experience the heart of Gård Winery with this exclusive package highlighting their winemaking philosophy rooted in origin, family heritage, and a sense of place.


Each vineyard site and harvest season contributes unique character to these exceptional wines, offering a true taste of what makes Gård so special.


Auction Package Includes:

  • 🍇 Six bottles of Gård red wines:
    • 2022 Boneyard
    • 2021 The Don Cabernet Sauvignon
    • 2021 Grenache
    • 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon
    • 2021 Grand Klasse Syrah
    • 2021 Vaucluse
  • 🍷 Tasting Certificate for 4 People – enjoy a guided tasting of these reds in Gård’s tasting room

Bid now and savor six extraordinary reds while enjoying a personalized tasting experience for four!


Donated by Gård Vintners

Pasta Date Night Gift Basket item
Pasta Date Night Gift Basket item
Pasta Date Night Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Create the perfect cozy evening at home with this beautifully curated pasta date night basket!


Whether it’s a romantic dinner, a friends’ gathering, or a simple weeknight upgrade, this package has everything you need for an effortless and delicious meal.


Auction Basket Includes:

  • 🍷 FOUR (4) bottles of wine — red, white, and sparkling selections
  • 🍝 Three kinds of pasta
  • 🍅 Three different sauces
  • 🧀 Parmesan cheese for the perfect finishing touch
  • 🥄 Pasta spoon
  • 🧺 Coordinating hand towel

From boiling the pasta to popping the cork, this basket makes entertaining easy and fun. Just add good company and enjoy!


Donated by Grocery Outlet - Bargain Market

Ultimate Pizza-Making Basket item
Ultimate Pizza-Making Basket
$40

Starting bid

Bring the pizzeria experience to your kitchen with this pizza lover’s dream basket!


Whether you’re a seasoned chef or trying pizza-making for the first time, this bundle has everything you need to bake, slice, and enjoy a perfect homemade pizza.


Auction Basket Includes:

  • 🍕 Pizza Stone – for evenly baked, crispy crusts
  • 🪓 Pizza Peel & Slicer – make prep and serving easy
  • 🌾 00 Flour – for light, airy, restaurant-style crusts
  • 🍅 San Marzano Tomatoes – authentic sauce for delicious flavor
  • 🫒 Olives – perfect topping to enhance your pizza creations
  • 💳 $60 Pizza Bank Gift Certificate – in case it all goes south and you need a quick escape hatch!

Get ready to make (or escape to) the perfect pizza — Buon appetito!


Donated by Pizza Bank and Hannachi Family

Teen Driver & Car Safety Essentials Basket item
Teen Driver & Car Safety Essentials Basket
$30

Starting bid

Keep your teen—or any new driver—safe, prepared, and cruising in style with this all-in-one car care and safety basket!


Perfect for first-time drivers, this kit (valued at $90) has everything they need to stay ready for the road and keep their car clean on the go.


Auction Basket Includes:

  • 💳 $25 Gas Card – fuel up for every adventure
  • ❄️ Ice Scraper – tackle winter mornings with ease
  • 🧰 Car Emergency Kit – includes jumper cables and more for peace of mind
  • 🌿 Car Air Fresheners – keep your ride smelling fresh
  • 🧼 Under Armor Cleaning Wipes – quick, convenient car cleaning
  • 👜 Trunk Tote Organizer with IHS Car Decal – neatly store all essentials

Help a teen driver hit the road with confidence, safety, and style!


Donated by Erin Hiller, Allison Fitch, Grace Jurado, and Lisa Sekora

Copperworks Distillery Experience – Tour, Tasting & Whiskey item
Copperworks Distillery Experience – Tour, Tasting & Whiskey
$75

Starting bid

Raise a glass and enjoy a unique Pacific Northwest experience with this exclusive Copperworks Distillery package!


Perfect for friends, family, or whiskey enthusiasts, this package combines a guided tour with a keepsake gift set.


Auction Package Includes (per winner):

  • 🎟️ One Gift Certificates for four people to enjoy a Copperworks Distillery tour
  • 🥃 One Bottle of Copperworks Whiskey – savor the distillery’s signature spirit
  • 🍷 Four Glasses – perfect for tasting at home

Special Note:

  • Top two bidders will each win one complete package (1 gift cert for 4 people, bottle of whiskey and 4 whiskey glasses)

This is your chance to experience Copperworks Distillery up close, enjoy a tasting with friends, and take home a whiskey set to savor again and again!


Donated by: Copperworks Distillery and Fournier Family

Walla Walla Wine Experience item
Walla Walla Wine Experience
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy the best of Walla Walla with this exceptional wine package valued at over $300 from Amavi Cellars and Pepper Bridge Winery!


Perfect for wine lovers and collectors alike, this experience blends an in-person tasting with premium bottles to enjoy at home.


Auction Package Includes:

🍷 Tasting Certificate for 4 People and member benefits for the day (20% savings on all purchases during your visit)


🍾 Featured Bottles:

  • Amavi Cellars 2024 Sémillon
  • Amavi Cellars 2023 Syrah
  • Pepper Bridge Winery 2022 Merlot
  • Pepper Bridge Winery 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon

From crisp and expressive white wine to bold, beautifully structured reds, this curated selection showcases the depth, elegance, and craftsmanship that define these renowned Walla Walla producers.


Experience the flavor, hospitality, and excellence of Walla Walla wine country! 🍷✨


Donated by Amavi Cellars and Pepper Bridge Winery

$150 Gift Certificate for Juicy Power Yoga item
$150 Gift Certificate for Juicy Power Yoga
$45

Starting bid

Find your zen!


Enjoy this $150 gift certificate to Juicy Power Yoga, where heat meets heart!


At Juicy Power Yoga in Mountlake Terrace, we blend heat, heart, and community to create a practice that feels invigorating, but never intimidating. Our classes are challenging, our atmosphere is fun, and our studio is a place where every body is welcome! Come ready to move, sweat, and feel supported from the moment you walk in.


Donated by Juicy Power Yoga

Floral-themed Entertaining Items item
Floral-themed Entertaining Items
$40

Starting bid

Created by a talented local artist and IHS graduate, this collection of floral entertaining pieces is designed to bring beauty and joy to everyday gatherings!


Each item adds a cheerful, personal touch to hosting, gifting, and celebrating.


Auction Basket Includes:

  • 🍽️ Set of 4 Melamine Reusable Plates
  • 🌺 Coordinating Napkins
  • 💌 Two Packs of Thank-You Note Cards
  • 🎁 Four Packets of Eco-Friendly Wrapping Paper
  • 🧺 Floral Dish Towel

Bright, reusable, and eco-conscious, this delightful bundle is sure to make you and your guests smile!


Donated by Misha Zideh

Global Flavor Seasoning Set item
Global Flavor Seasoning Set
$15

Starting bid

Turn up the heat and bring bold, exciting flavors to your table with this trio of delicious seasonings! Whether you're grilling, roasting, or stovetop cooking, these blends make dinner easy and unforgettable.


Auction Bundle Includes:

  • 🔥 All Purpose Cajun Seasoning – bold, savory flavor with a Southern kick
  • 🌎 Latin Dry Rub & Marinade – vibrant spices perfect for meats and veggies
  • 🌴 Caribbean Jerk Seasoning & Marinade – sweet heat with island flair
  • 🍲 Cajun Legacy Jambalaya Recipe – included to inspire your next meal

From weeknight dinners to backyard barbecues, this flavor-packed set makes cooking simple and exciting!


Donated by Cajun Legacy

Outdoor Family Portrait Session item
Outdoor Family Portrait Session
$225

Starting bid

Celebrate a milestone or simply capture the beauty of being together with this relaxed, outdoor family photography session. Designed to feel natural and comfortable, this experience is perfect for documenting genuine smiles, laughter, and connection.


Auction Package Includes:

  • 📷 60-minute outdoor family portrait session
  • 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Up to 5 family members (can discuss up to 8 maximum)
  • ✨ 10–15 professionally edited digital images
  • 🔐 Private online gallery for viewing and downloading

Not Included:

  • Prints or wall art (available for separate purchase)
  • Additional images beyond the included set
  • RAW images
  • Additional retouching (available for purchase separately)

Invest in memories that will last a lifetime! 💛


Donated by Ashish Keshwani

Professional Headshot + Mini Portrait Session item
Professional Headshot + Mini Portrait Session item
Professional Headshot + Mini Portrait Session
$150

Starting bid

Perfect for LinkedIn, social media, professional branding, or college applications, this versatile portrait session delivers both polished headshots and relaxed lifestyle images.


Whether you’re building a personal brand, applying to schools, or updating your professional presence, this package ensures you look confident, authentic, and camera-ready.


Auction Package Includes:

  • 📷 45-minute session
  • 👤 For one person
  • 👔 Professional look + 👕 casual look options
  • ✨ 8–10 fully retouched headshots and lifestyle portraits

Not Included:

  • Prints or wall art (available separately)
  • Extra images beyond the included set
  • RAW images
  • Additional retouched images (available for purchase separately)

Ideal for students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and anyone ready to elevate their image!


Donated by Ashish Keshwani

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