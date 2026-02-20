2026 POGS IHS Online Auction

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Landscaping needs this spring? We have the solution for you! The winner of this auction item will win $500 to spend at Plants Northwest - a local nursery in Woodinville!
$500 will go a LONG way at Plants Northwest Wholesale nursery! This nursery is not open to the public and the prices are amazing. The nursery is complete with a large and diverse assortment of plants such as shade and flowering trees, broad leaf evergreens, conifers, deciduous shrubs, ornamental grasses and perennials. They also specialize in unique specimen and topiary plant material.
Don't miss out on your chance to spruce up that yard before summer hits!
Donated by: Plants Northwest
Starting bid
Step into the heart of Seattle sports and witness the intensity of Major League Soccer as the Seattle Sounders FC take on Real Salt Lake on April 12th!
Whether you're planning a fun night out or treating a soccer fan, this package delivers an unforgettable match day experience — plus a delicious meal to go with it.
This Auction Package Includes:
Enjoy premium seating, electric stadium energy, and one of Seattle’s most beloved burger spots — all in one incredible night out. Don’t just watch the highlights later — be there when it happens and cheer on the Sounders in style! 💚⚽
Donated by: Kinzer Family
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable night of world-class soccer with tickets to see the Seattle Sounders FC on August 19th!
There’s nothing like match day in Seattle — the roar of the crowd, the scarves waving, and the passion of Sounders fans filling the stadium. Whether you're a lifelong supporter or experiencing your first MLS match, this is your chance to be part of the action as the Sounders take on Austin FC.
This Auction Package Includes:
🎟️ 3 Club-Level Tickets to the August 19th Sounders vs. Austin FC match
🍔 $50 Gift Certificate to Red Mill Burgers — fuel up before the match or celebrate after the final whistle!
From the first whistle to the final goal, you’ll be immersed in the excitement that makes Sounders matches legendary. Grab your friends, wear your rave green, enjoy a Seattle burger classic, and prepare for a thrilling night of soccer!
Donated by: Kinzer Family
Starting bid
Reconnect with nature, relax under the stars, and make unforgettable memories on beautiful Whidbey Island!
This private 25-acre woodland campsite and cabin is the perfect getaway for family, friends, or a group adventure. Just minutes from charming downtown Coupeville, enjoy fine dining, boutique shopping, and the serene beauty of the Pacific Northwest.
Auction Package Includes:
Whether you’re camping under the stars, cozying up by the cabin fire, or exploring the scenic island, this Whidbey Island retreat is the ultimate combination of adventure and comfort.
Bid now for a private woodland escape you and your friends will never forget!
Donated by: Kline Family
Starting bid
Celebrate community, tradition, and all those nights spent watching your kids play under the lights with this original watercolor painting of Pop Keeney Stadium!
This one-of-a-kind piece captures the warmth and countless memories for athletes, families, alumni, and fans alike.
Auction Item Details:
Donated by: Mike Kline
Starting bid
Celebrate all the hours of practice our kids put into perfecting their performances with this original watercolor painting of the Inglemoor Performing Arts Center!
Auction Item Details:
This item is perfect for:
Donated by: Mike Kline
Starting bid
Escape into your favorite stories anytime, anywhere with this complete Kindle bundle!
Whether you’re diving into bestsellers, exploring new releases, or revisiting beloved classics, this Kindle bundle valued at $300 makes reading effortless and portable.
Auction Item Includes:
Perfect for commuters, travelers, students, or anyone who loves to get lost in a good book!
Donated by: Laura Templeton
Starting bid
Get ready to cheer on the hometown heroes as the Seattle Mariners gear up for another thrilling playoff run this season!
This auction package is the perfect excuse to gather friends or family for a memorable night at the ballpark — and enjoy one of Seattle’s favorite burger spots along the way.
Auction Package Includes:
🎟️ Four (4) tickets to a Monday–Thursday Mariners home game
📅 Game date selected by the winning bidder (subject to availability)
🍔 $50 Gift Certificate to Red Mill Burgers — perfect for pregame fuel or a postgame celebration
Grab your crew, enjoy great food, and experience the excitement of Mariners baseball live. Let’s go, Mariners! 💙⚾
Donated by: Jodee Fraser
Starting bid
*GENTLY USED* The Folding Boat Company inflatable "K-PAK" kayak
The K-PAK Folding Boat offers hassle free access to the water, anywhere to do most anything. This portable boat fits neatly into a comfortable backpack, allowing you to take it on any adventure.
When you're ready to paddle, simply assemble your boat in less than 10 minutes. User friendly and super durable, the K-PAK will provide hours of fun on the water, whether it's simply paddling with the family, or fishing with friends. Unfold your next adventure!
Item Details:
Donated by: Jan Kline
Starting bid
Senior year is exciting… and exhausting. Between college applications, campus visits, deadlines and all the “lasts,” parents are working overtime to help their seniors prepare for the next big chapter.
This relaxation package from MOD Skin and Body, valued at $140, is designed especially for the hardworking parents guiding their students toward graduation and beyond.
Auction Item Includes:
You’ve managed the checklists, the essays, the emotions, and the milestones. Now it’s your turn to pause, breathe, and recharge!
Donated by MOD Skin and Body
Starting bid
Support our graduating seniors and treat yourself (or someone special) to a rejuvenating self-care escape!
This exclusive package features one (1) 70-minute Rejuvenation Facial at MOD Skin and Body — a premier skincare studio known for personalized treatments that leave your skin glowing and refreshed.
Whether you’re celebrating a senior milestone, preparing for graduation photos, or simply in need of a little pampering, this experience (valued at $135) is the perfect reset.
Auction Package Includes:
Bid generously to support our high school seniors as they take their next big step — and enjoy a little well-deserved glow along the way! 🎓💖
Donated by MOD Skin and Body
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable wine experience that gives back in a powerful way!
Water From Wine is a unique vineyard that donates 100% of its profits to charities promoting water access around the world. The value of the package is $100, but the impact of your donation is priceless!
This special 2018/2019/2020 vertical tasting flight is labeled for locally founded charity Water Access Now, which funds well projects in Ghana to bring clean, reliable water to communities in need.
Auction Item Includes:
It’s a rare opportunity to compare, savor, and appreciate the evolution of an award-winning wine. Every sip supports access to clean water across the globe. Cheers to great wine making an even greater difference! 🥂
Top two bidders will each win one of the vertical tasting flights!
Donated by: Jan Kline and Water from Wine
Starting bid
Treat yourself — or someone special — to this fabulous hair care basket valued at over $100 and curated by Betty Davis from Good Hair and Good Vibes!
Thoughtfully assembled with salon-quality favorites and everyday essentials, this collection is designed to keep your hair looking its absolute best between salon visits.
Auction Item Includes:
From busy mornings to beauty sleep, this bundle has everything you need to maintain that fresh-from-the-salon feel!
Donated by Good Hair and Good Vibes
Starting bid
Don’t miss your chance to sit in the “famous” Betty’s chair!
Betty is known for cutting and coloring the hair of countless IHS parents and students, and her talent keeps clients coming back time and time again. Her eye for color, precision cuts, and personalized touch have made her a trusted favorite in our community.
This exclusive gift certificate is valid for one haircut and color with Betty herself!
Auction Item Includes:
The appointment can be scheduled directly with Betty at a mutually convenient time, and her contact information will be provided to the winning bidder.
Whether you’re ready for a bold transformation or a fresh, confidence-boosting refresh, get ready to be amazed!
Donated by Good Hair and Good Vibes
Starting bid
Get ready for fresh powder, alpine views, and unforgettable mountain memories! This exciting package includes four (4) lift tickets to Stevens Pass Ski Resort, one of Washington’s premier winter playgrounds.
Whether you're carving groomers, chasing powder stashes, or enjoying a scenic chairlift ride with friends, Stevens Pass offers terrain for every level — from beginner-friendly runs to thrilling advanced lines.
Auction Item Includes:
Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of the mountains! ❄️
Donated by: Darlene Connor
Starting bid
Level up your bidding for this ultimate Nintendo-themed bundle packed with fun, fandom, and fantastic collectibles!
Perfect for gamers, collectors, and kids (of all ages), this exciting assortment brings together beloved characters and must-have accessories.
Auction Bundle Includes:
From iconic characters to fun everyday accessories, this bundle is valued at $140 and packed with surprises that will delight any Nintendo lover.
Power up your support and place your bid — this is one bundle you won’t want to miss! 🎉🕹️
Donated by: Lisa Sekora
Starting bid
Get ready to make this summer unforgettable! The winner of this auction item will receive a 100% discount code for one Summer 2026 workshop registration for a one- or two-week session of your choice.
Our Summer 2026 workshops run from June 22 – August 21, 2026, offering immersive experiences designed to spark creativity, curiosity, and hands-on learning for students of all ages.
Auction Item Includes:
Whether your child loves art, science, technology, or adventure, this workshop provides an enriching, fun-filled experience that will inspire and engage.
Bid now for a chance to secure a full summer of learning, creativity, and discovery - valued at $2,000!
Donated by: Open World
Starting bid
Experience the priceless thrill of floating Washington’s only Blue Ribbon trout river from the comfort of a fully equipped drift boat. Your host, David McElwee, is a seasoned Yakima River fly fisherman who knows every hatch, hidden seam, and prime holding water — ensuring a personalized adventure whether you’re a beginner or an experienced angler.
Auction Package Includes:
Details:
Your day will be tailored to current conditions and your angling experience. All you need is a valid Washington fishing license and weather-appropriate clothing - everything else is included.
Donated by: David McElwee
Starting bid
Bring family and friends together for hours of fun with this curated game night basket from Snapdoodle Toys!
Perfect for cozy nights at home, parties, or just a little friendly competition, this basket (valued at over $80) is packed with classic and modern games to keep everyone entertained.
Auction Basket Includes:
From strategy to luck, cooperative fun to competitive thrills, this basket has something for every type of gamer. Ideal for families, friends, or anyone who loves a good game night!
Donated by Snapdoodle Toys
Starting bid
Make playtime unforgettable and score major points with your kids by winning this exclusive 2026 viral toy bundle!
Packed with trending favorites, this collection is guaranteed to bring smiles, laughter, and hours of fun.
Auction Bundle Includes:
Perfect for birthdays, special treats, or just because, this bundle is a fun-filled way to surprise your little ones with the hottest toys of the year.
Bid now and be the hero of playtime! ✨
Donated by Snapdoodle Toys
Starting bid
Delight the matcha enthusiast in your life with this indulgent, tea-infused basket packed with authentic flavors and treats!
From ceremonial-grade matcha to sweet and savory snacks, this collection is perfect for sipping, snacking, and savoring the rich taste of green tea.
Auction Basket Includes:
Bid now and bring the rich, vibrant world of matcha straight to your home — a basket full of flavor, fun and tea culture!
Donated by: Amabelle Regala
Starting bid
Take to the skies (or waters!) and experience Seattle like never before with two (2) tickets from Kenmore Air.
Choose the adventure that suits you best: Scenic Lake Union Tour or the Scenic Lake Washington Tour.
Whether you’re a local looking for a new perspective or a visitor wanting iconic views, Kenmore Air provides a unique opportunity to see the city and surrounding waters from a stunning vantage point.
Auction Package Includes:
Bid now on this item valued at over $200 and soar above Seattle’s iconic lakes — an unforgettable adventure awaits!
Donated by: Kenmore Air
Starting bid
Give your teen the gift of confidence and safety behind the wheel with this comprehensive driving course valued at $650 from Xcelerate Driving School - a small, family-owned, and passionate local business.
At our school, learning to drive isn’t just a class — it’s an experience designed to make your student excited to attend and empowered to succeed.
Why This Course Stands Out:
Your teen will gain more than driving skills — they’ll gain confidence, responsibility, and lifelong knowledge!
Donated by Xcelerate driving school
Starting bid
Ring in the Year of the Horse in style with this elegant collection, perfect for wine lovers and collectors alike!
This beautifully curated set combines exceptional wine with themed décor to create a festive and memorable experience.
Auction Package Includes:
A thoughtful gift for friends or family celebrating the lunar calendar!
Donated by: Imen Hannachi
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable wine experience with this beautifully curated package, perfect for wine lovers or as a thoughtful gift!
Enjoy a tasting for two at award-winning Bayernmoor Cellars and take home a selection of hand-picked wine treasures, including a special vintage to savor.
Auction Package Includes:
Enjoy a premium wine experience - that in total retails for almost $200! - from tasting award-winning wines to taking home a thoughtfully curated basket of delights!
Cascadia Chardonnay: The aroma of white flowers, citrus, and herbs will greet you. On the palette this steely wine also offers hints of lemon and brioche, but no butter. This profile adheres to the tradition of the best of Burgundian wine, the motivation for Brick House wines, one of the oldest Pinot Noir and chardonnay houses in the Willamette valley.
Donated by: Bayernmoor Cellars, Hannachi Family and Kinzer Family
Starting bid
Make it a full day out in Woodinville with this luxurious wine and dining package!
Enjoy a tasting for two at our Bayernmoor Woodinville tasting room and take home a bottle of our Platinum award-winning 2022 Estate Pinot Noir — a true expression of the unique Bayernmoor Vineyard terroir, where warm sunshine meets cool Pacific Ocean breezes. You also win a $50 Gift Certificate from Cafes Inc. to be used at any one of their 7 local locations!
Auction Package Includes:
Perfect for a romantic outing, a special celebration, or a sophisticated day exploring Woodinville’s wine country!
Donated by: Bayernmoor Cellars and Cafes Inc.
Starting bid
This fun and comfy basket is perfect for game day, relaxing at home, or showing your UW pride in style.
Auction Basket Includes:
Whether it’s cheering in the stands, binge-watching highlights, or relaxing on a chilly day, this basket has everything you need to support the Dawgs in comfort!
Donated by Kinzer Family
Starting bid
Show your Kraken pride in comfort and style with this fan-favorite basket!
Perfect for watching the games, tailgating, or simply celebrating your favorite NHL team.
Auction Basket Includes:
Cheer on the Kraken while looking great and staying comfy!
Donated by Kinzer Family
Starting bid
Calling all Washington sports fans! Show your team pride from the gridiron to the pitch, rink, and diamond with this action-packed fan bundle.
Whether you’re cheering on the Seahawks, Kraken, UW Huskies, Sounders, or Mariners, this collection has got you covered in style and comfort.
Auction Bundle Includes:
Bid now and take home the ultimate fan package — be ready to cheer, celebrate, and stay comfortable all season long!
Donated by Kinzer family
Starting bid
Turn a sour day into a sweet treat with this cheerful and stylish lemon-themed bundle!
Perfect for brightening your space, accessorizing with flair, and enjoying a little self-care.
Auction Basket Includes:
Whether it’s a thoughtful gift for yourself or someone special, this bundle is all about adding a little sunshine to everyday life!
Donated by CO26 Parents
Starting bid
Whip up delicious treats and make baking even more fun with this charming, hands-on basket!
Perfect for beginners, seasoned bakers, or anyone who loves spending time in the kitchen.
Auction Basket Includes:
From rolling dough to decorating cookies, this basket has all the essentials for a fun and tasty baking experience!
Donated by Marsha Scott and the Kinzer Family
Starting bid
Make every milestone unforgettable with this ready-to-go celebration basket!
Whether it’s a graduation, anniversary, promotion, or just a reason to say “cheers,” this bundle has everything you need to toast in style.
Auction Basket Includes:
Perfect for spontaneous celebrations or planned events, this basket makes it easy to bring the party wherever you go.
Donated by Kinzer Family
Value: $105
Starting bid
Indulge in the charm of a classic British tea experience right at home! Perfect for tea lovers, Anglophiles, or anyone who enjoys a cozy afternoon with delicious treats.
Auction Basket Includes:
Sip a spot of tea, nibble on a scone, and let your imagination wander — perhaps even pondering the Queen’s latest hairstyle!
Donated by Kinzer Family
Starting bid
The perfect gift for your teens!
Start by catching the latest movie, load up on candy, then keep the fun going with a late-night treat stop. Whether it’s ice cream, cookies, fries, or a Starbucks run, this basket has you covered.
Auction Package Includes:
Everything they need for the ultimate teen night out!
Donated by Hiller family & CO26 Parents
Starting bid
Bring the magic of the movies home with this ultimate movie night basket! Perfect for a cozy night in or a fun family evening, this package has everything you need to enjoy a cinematic experience from your couch.
Auction Basket Includes:
Perfect for movie buffs of all ages - bid now and create a blockbuster experience at home!
Donated by Ellis family
Starting bid
Experience the world’s most advanced virtual reality in Kirkland, Washington!
Sandbox VR at Totem Lake features 4 virtual reality rooms for gaming and 1 party room. The socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues.
The winner of this item will receive a gift card for $125 to be used at the Sandbox VR location in Totem Lake, Kirkland.
Sandbox VR Is a perfect place for friends and family to get together, from friendly outings to birthday parties and group events.
Donated by Sandbox VR
Starting bid
Gather your friends or family and set sail on a 4-hour private boat trip on beautiful Lake Washington!
Whether you’re looking for a relaxing cruise or an action-packed day on the water, this experience can be tailored to your style.
Auction Experience Includes:
Enjoy stunning lake views, water fun, and a memorable day on the water!
Donated by Laura Templeton
Starting bid
Experience the best of Seattle summer with this Seafair Weekend Package for four (4), combining festival fun with exclusive behind-the-scenes access!
Seafair Weekend is Seattle’s unofficial holiday, packed with thrilling action, live entertainment, delicious food, and family-friendly fun on land, water, and in the air.
Auction Package Includes:
Important Details:
Don’t miss this chance to celebrate summer like a local! Bid now and enjoy a thrilling Seafair experience from festival highlights to exclusive pit lane access!
Donated by Seafair
Starting bid
Celebrate the art of winemaking with this exclusive Gård Winery package, designed to showcase the origin, sense of place, and heritage behind every bottle.
Honoring family farming traditions, distinct vineyard sites, and each harvest season, Gård wines capture the uniqueness of the Pacific Northwest terroir.
Auction Package Includes:
Bid now to discover what makes Gård Winery truly special!
Donated by Gård Vintners
Starting bid
Experience the heart of Gård Winery with this exclusive package highlighting their winemaking philosophy rooted in origin, family heritage, and a sense of place.
Each vineyard site and harvest season contributes unique character to these exceptional wines, offering a true taste of what makes Gård so special.
Auction Package Includes:
Bid now and savor six extraordinary reds while enjoying a personalized tasting experience for four!
Donated by Gård Vintners
Starting bid
Create the perfect cozy evening at home with this beautifully curated pasta date night basket!
Whether it’s a romantic dinner, a friends’ gathering, or a simple weeknight upgrade, this package has everything you need for an effortless and delicious meal.
Auction Basket Includes:
From boiling the pasta to popping the cork, this basket makes entertaining easy and fun. Just add good company and enjoy!
Donated by Grocery Outlet - Bargain Market
Starting bid
Bring the pizzeria experience to your kitchen with this pizza lover’s dream basket!
Whether you’re a seasoned chef or trying pizza-making for the first time, this bundle has everything you need to bake, slice, and enjoy a perfect homemade pizza.
Auction Basket Includes:
Get ready to make (or escape to) the perfect pizza — Buon appetito!
Donated by Pizza Bank and Hannachi Family
Starting bid
Keep your teen—or any new driver—safe, prepared, and cruising in style with this all-in-one car care and safety basket!
Perfect for first-time drivers, this kit (valued at $90) has everything they need to stay ready for the road and keep their car clean on the go.
Auction Basket Includes:
Help a teen driver hit the road with confidence, safety, and style!
Donated by Erin Hiller, Allison Fitch, Grace Jurado, and Lisa Sekora
Starting bid
Raise a glass and enjoy a unique Pacific Northwest experience with this exclusive Copperworks Distillery package!
Perfect for friends, family, or whiskey enthusiasts, this package combines a guided tour with a keepsake gift set.
Auction Package Includes (per winner):
Special Note:
This is your chance to experience Copperworks Distillery up close, enjoy a tasting with friends, and take home a whiskey set to savor again and again!
Donated by: Copperworks Distillery and Fournier Family
Starting bid
Enjoy the best of Walla Walla with this exceptional wine package valued at over $300 from Amavi Cellars and Pepper Bridge Winery!
Perfect for wine lovers and collectors alike, this experience blends an in-person tasting with premium bottles to enjoy at home.
Auction Package Includes:
🍷 Tasting Certificate for 4 People and member benefits for the day (20% savings on all purchases during your visit)
🍾 Featured Bottles:
From crisp and expressive white wine to bold, beautifully structured reds, this curated selection showcases the depth, elegance, and craftsmanship that define these renowned Walla Walla producers.
Experience the flavor, hospitality, and excellence of Walla Walla wine country! 🍷✨
Donated by Amavi Cellars and Pepper Bridge Winery
Starting bid
Find your zen!
Enjoy this $150 gift certificate to Juicy Power Yoga, where heat meets heart!
At Juicy Power Yoga in Mountlake Terrace, we blend heat, heart, and community to create a practice that feels invigorating, but never intimidating. Our classes are challenging, our atmosphere is fun, and our studio is a place where every body is welcome! Come ready to move, sweat, and feel supported from the moment you walk in.
Donated by Juicy Power Yoga
Starting bid
Created by a talented local artist and IHS graduate, this collection of floral entertaining pieces is designed to bring beauty and joy to everyday gatherings!
Each item adds a cheerful, personal touch to hosting, gifting, and celebrating.
Auction Basket Includes:
Bright, reusable, and eco-conscious, this delightful bundle is sure to make you and your guests smile!
Donated by Misha Zideh
Starting bid
Turn up the heat and bring bold, exciting flavors to your table with this trio of delicious seasonings! Whether you're grilling, roasting, or stovetop cooking, these blends make dinner easy and unforgettable.
Auction Bundle Includes:
From weeknight dinners to backyard barbecues, this flavor-packed set makes cooking simple and exciting!
Donated by Cajun Legacy
Starting bid
Celebrate a milestone or simply capture the beauty of being together with this relaxed, outdoor family photography session. Designed to feel natural and comfortable, this experience is perfect for documenting genuine smiles, laughter, and connection.
Auction Package Includes:
Not Included:
Invest in memories that will last a lifetime! 💛
Donated by Ashish Keshwani
Starting bid
Perfect for LinkedIn, social media, professional branding, or college applications, this versatile portrait session delivers both polished headshots and relaxed lifestyle images.
Whether you’re building a personal brand, applying to schools, or updating your professional presence, this package ensures you look confident, authentic, and camera-ready.
Auction Package Includes:
Not Included:
Ideal for students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and anyone ready to elevate their image!
Donated by Ashish Keshwani
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