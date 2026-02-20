2026 POGS IHS Online Auction

Landscaping needs this spring? We have the solution for you! The winner of this auction item will win $500 to spend at Plants Northwest - a local nursery in Woodinville!





$500 will go a LONG way at Plants Northwest Wholesale nursery! This nursery is not open to the public and the prices are amazing. The nursery is complete with a large and diverse assortment of plants such as shade and flowering trees, broad leaf evergreens, conifers, deciduous shrubs, ornamental grasses and perennials. They also specialize in unique specimen and topiary plant material.





Don't miss out on your chance to spruce up that yard before summer hits!





Donated by: Plants Northwest