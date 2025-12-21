2026 Poker & Bunco Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
This option gives participants their initial buy-in to the Texas Hold'em Poker Tourney. This ticket includes dinner.
This option gives participants their initial buy-in to the Bunco Tourney. This ticket includes dinner.
This option is for our community members who would like to be an event sponsor. The GOLD sponsorship includes: Table Recognition & 2 Poker Tournament Buy-ins (Or equivalent). Dinner is included in this registration.
This option is for our community members who would like to be an event sponsor. The SILVER sponsorship includes: Table Recognition & 1 Poker Tournament Buy-in (Or equivalent). Dinner is included in this registration.
This option is for our community members who would like to be an event sponsor. The BRONZE sponsorship includes: Table Recognition & 2 Dinner Tickets.
This option allows players in the Texas Hold'em Tourney to re-buy into the tourney in advance. Note: Re-buys will be available during the event as well.
This option is for supporters who want to enjoy dinner and event activities, but not play in the Poker or Bunco tournament.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!