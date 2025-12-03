Shingle Springs Community Center

2026 Poker Tournament & Dinner

4440 S Shingle Rd

Shingle Springs, CA 95682

Poker Tournament - ADMISSION
$100

Admission for one includes dinner, dessert, and buy in. Must be 21 years of age or older to participate. Ticket price is non refundable, however you may transfer admission to another qualifying participant by calling us directly (530) 672-7442 no later than February 18th, 2026.

Poker Player - WAITLIST
Free

Selecting this option puts you on our waitlist and you will be contacted if we have an opening. Enter your phone number at the end.

Poker Spectator - Dinner Only
$30

Admission for one DINNER ONLY - no player privileges. Must be 21 years of age or older to participate.

