2026 Policy & Advocacy Conference & AIM Graduation

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About this event
Admission to the African Immigrant Collective Policy & Advocacy Conference and AIM Business Ignitor Graduation is free.
This ticket grants you access to a powerful afternoon of civic engagement, community dialogue, and celebration of African immigrant entrepreneurs.
Join us as we discuss key policies impacting immigrant communities in Georgia and celebrate the graduation of the AIM Business Ignitor cohort.
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