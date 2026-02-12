2026 Ponca City Cheer Booster Golf Tournament

About this event
Individual golfer. Includes breakfast, cart rental and green fees.
Team Entry is for a team of 4 golfers. This includes breakfast, golf cart rentals and green fees.
Sign with business or individual name will be placed at a hole along the course
Provide your banner and we will hang it near the clubhouse where everyone can see.
Entry fee for a 4-person team, along with hole sponsor sign and banner.
Name on ALL advertising (including social media). Entry fee for a 4-person team, hole sponsor sign, and we will provide banner if needed. In addition, your business will get recognized during the event.
Donation to the booster club
Donation to the Booster Club
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