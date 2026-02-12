Parent Booster Usa Inc

Hosted by

Parent Booster Usa Inc

About this event

2026 Ponca City Cheer Booster Golf Tournament

2928 L A Cann Dr

Ponca City, OK 74604, USA

Individual Entry
$125

Individual golfer. Includes breakfast, cart rental and green fees.

Team Entry
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team Entry is for a team of 4 golfers. This includes breakfast, golf cart rentals and green fees.

Hole Sponsor
$125

Sign with business or individual name will be placed at a hole along the course

Hole Sponsor-WILDCAT Level
$300

Provide your banner and we will hang it near the clubhouse where everyone can see.

Cooperate Sponsor
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry fee for a 4-person team, along with hole sponsor sign and banner.

Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Name on ALL advertising (including social media). Entry fee for a 4-person team, hole sponsor sign, and we will provide banner if needed. In addition, your business will get recognized during the event.

Cheer Booster Donation-Level 1
$50

Donation to the booster club

Cheer Booster Club Donation-Level 2
$100

Donation to the Booster Club

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