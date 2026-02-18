2026 Pool Party (EV)

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Enter your STUDENT'S NAME below. IMPORTANT DURING CHECKOUT: Under Help keep Zeffy free for Autism Academy Parent Partnership Program (P3)/ From Drop Down Menu/ Choose Other/ Enter 0.00 to avoid fee. No refunds.
Additional cost for the more than 8 people is $15. IMPORTANT DURING CHECKOUT: Under Help keep Zeffy free for Autism Academy Parent Partnership Program (P3)/ From Drop Down Menu/ Choose Other/ Enter 0.00 to avoid fee. No refunds.
Additional cost for the GF Pizza Option. $10 for your entire group. IMPORTANT DURING CHECKOUT: Under Help keep Zeffy free for Autism Academy Parent Partnership Program (P3)/ From Drop Down Menu/ Choose Other/ Enter 0.00 to avoid fee. No refunds.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!