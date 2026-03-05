American Legion Auxiliary Unit 597

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 597

2026 Pop Up Vendor Shop

1024 S. Elm

Carrollton, TX 75006

June 20, 2026 Vendor Spot
$35

Vendors space will be 6x4 - enough space for a 6 ft table and a chair. Chairs will be provided. Limited number of tables available - for extra fee - or bring your own table Electricity available upon request for an extra fee Limit of one vendor per type of merchandise (ie: 1 jewelry vendor or 1 Scentsy vendor) 1st come 1st serve Products/ Inventory: You agree to only display family friendly products and inventory. Anything that can be deemed as inappropriate for children will not be allowed to be showcased. Doors open for set up at 9am - Vendors are expected to be set up by 10am. We prefer all vendor stay set up unit 3pm. Breakfast will be available starting at 8:30am for an $8 donation Limited number of vendor spaces. Only 1 vendor per item type Vendors will be provided a space 6ft x 4ft (space for a 6ft table and chair) Limited number of tables available upon request for additional fee Non-refundable Bring your own table or use one of ours Limited number of tables - first come first serve Limit 1 tabel per date Limited number of spots that have electricity access - first come first serve Limite 1 Electric Space per event

June Additional Fee for electricity
$10

Limited number of spots that have electricity access - first come first serve Limite 1 Electric Space per date

June. Additional Fee for Table
$10

Bring your own table or use one of ours Limited number of tables - first come first serve Limit 1 table per date

July 18, 2026 Vendor Spot
$35

July additional fee for electricity
$10

July Additional Fee for table
$10

Aug. 15, 2026 Vendor Spot
$35

Aug Additional fee for Electric
$10

Aug. Additional fee for Table
$10

