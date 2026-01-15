2026 Poquoson Kiwanis Club Boating & Fishing Flea Market

Vendor’s Agreement





I will participate in the Poquoson Kiwanis Boat Sale, Nautical Art Show, and Fishing Flea Market on Saturday March 14, 2026 (rain or shine) at Poquoson High School, 51 Odd Road, Poquoson, Va. 23662. I agree and understand the following:





1.New, used, custom and homemade equipment including rods, reels, lures, boats & motors, and nautical arts and crafts merchandise to be for sale.

2.The hours of operation are from 8 am to 1 pm, vendors will be allowed into the building at 5pm on Friday, March 13, 2026 for setup.

3.Locations are determined by the staff and will be assigned to each vendor on a first come, first served basis. Only tables and spaces are provided. All vendors need to check in by 7:30 am. All payment, once deposited is non-refundable.

4.Two free admission tickets to be provided to each vendor.

5.The Poquoson Kiwanis Club and their members are not responsible for any loss or damages to vendors & their guests.

INSIDE vendor space will be about 7-8 feet wide.