2026 Poquoson Kiwanis Club Boating & Fishing Flea Market

Hosted by
About this event
General admission for attendees 13+. 12 & under free.
Entrance into speaker sessions. Must be purchased in conjunction with General Admission.
Vendor’s Agreement
I will participate in the Poquoson Kiwanis Boat Sale, Nautical Art Show, and Fishing Flea Market on Saturday March 14, 2026 (rain or shine) at Poquoson High School, 51 Odd Road, Poquoson, Va. 23662. I agree and understand the following:
1.New, used, custom and homemade equipment including rods, reels, lures, boats & motors, and nautical arts and crafts merchandise to be for sale.
2.The hours of operation are from 8 am to 1 pm, vendors will be allowed into the building at 5pm on Friday, March 13, 2026 for setup.
3.Locations are determined by the staff and will be assigned to each vendor on a first come, first served basis. Only tables and spaces are provided. All vendors need to check in by 7:30 am. All payment, once deposited is non-refundable.
4.Two free admission tickets to be provided to each vendor.
5.The Poquoson Kiwanis Club and their members are not responsible for any loss or damages to vendors & their guests.
INSIDE vendor space will be about 7-8 feet wide.
Vendor’s Agreement
I will participate in the Poquoson Kiwanis Boat Sale, Nautical Art Show, and Fishing Flea Market on Saturday March 14, 2026 (rain or shine) at Poquoson High School, 51 Odd Road, Poquoson, Va. 23662. I agree and understand the following:
1.New, used, custom and homemade equipment including rods, reels, lures, boats & motors, and nautical arts and crafts merchandise to be for sale.
2.The hours of operation are from 8 am to 1 pm, vendors will be allowed into the building at 5pm on Friday, March 13, 2026 for setup.
3.Locations are determined by the staff and will be assigned to each vendor on a first come, first served basis. Only tables and spaces are provided. All vendors need to check in by 7:30 am. All payment, once deposited is non-refundable.
4.Two free admission tickets to be provided to each vendor.
5.The Poquoson Kiwanis Club and their members are not responsible for any loss or damages to vendors & their guests.
INSIDE vendor space will be about 7-8 feet wide.
Vendor’s Agreement
I will participate in the Poquoson Kiwanis Boat Sale, Nautical Art Show, and Fishing Flea Market on Saturday March 14, 2026 (rain or shine) at Poquoson High School, 51 Odd Road, Poquoson, Va. 23662. I agree and understand the following:
1.New, used, custom and homemade equipment including rods, reels, lures, boats & motors, and nautical arts and crafts merchandise to be for sale.
2.The hours of operation are from 8 am to 1 pm, vendors will be allowed into the building at 5pm on Friday, March 13, 2026 for setup.
3.Locations are determined by the staff and will be assigned to each vendor on a first come, first served basis. All vendors need to check in by 7:30 am. All payment, once deposited is non-refundable.
4.Two free admission tickets to be provided to each vendor.
5.The Poquoson Kiwanis Club and their members are not responsible for any loss or damages to vendors & their guests.
This ticket selection is only for Non Profits or City organizations pre-approved by the Poquoson Kiwanis Boat Sale, Nautical Art Show & Fishing Flea Market Chairman.
Vendor’s Agreement
I will participate in the Poquoson Kiwanis Boat Sale, Nautical Art Show, and Fishing Flea Market on Saturday March 14, 2026 (rain or shine) at Poquoson High School, 51 Odd Road, Poquoson, Va. 23662. I agree and understand the following:
1.New, used, custom and homemade equipment including rods, reels, lures, boats & motors, and nautical arts and crafts merchandise to be for sale.
2.The hours of operation are from 8 am to 1 pm, vendors will be allowed into the building at 5pm on Friday, March 13, 2026 for Setup. Boat vendors may bring their vessels after 5 pm Friday night. Security is provided overnight (Friday 5pm – Sat 1pm).
3.Locations are determined by the staff and will be assigned to each vendor on a first come, first served basis. Only spaces are provided. All vendors need to check in by 7:30 am. All payment, once deposited is non-refundable.
4.Two free admission tickets to be provided to each vendor.
5.The Poquoson Kiwanis Club and their members are not responsible for any loss or damages to vendors & their guests.
Vendor’s Agreement
I will participate in the Poquoson Kiwanis Boat Sale, Nautical Art Show, and Fishing Flea Market on Saturday March 14, 2026 (rain or shine) at Poquoson High School, 51 Odd Road, Poquoson, Va. 23662. I agree and understand the following:
1.New, used, custom and homemade equipment including rods, reels, lures, boats & motors, and nautical arts and crafts merchandise to be for sale.
2.The hours of operation are from 8 am to 1 pm, vendors will be allowed into the building at 5pm on Friday, March 13, 2026 for setup. Boat vendors may bring their vessels after 5 pm Friday night. Security is provided overnight (Friday 5pm – Sat 1pm).
3.Locations are determined by the staff and will be assigned to each vendor on a first come, first served basis. Only spaces are provided. All vendors need to check in by 7:30 am. All payment, once deposited is non-refundable.
4.Two free admission tickets to be provided to each vendor.
5.The Poquoson Kiwanis Club and their members are not responsible for any loss or damages to vendors & their guests.
Vendor’s Agreement
I will participate in the Poquoson Kiwanis Boat Sale, Nautical Art Show, and Fishing Flea Market on Saturday March 14, 2026 (rain or shine) at Poquoson High School, 51 Odd Road, Poquoson, Va. 23662. I agree and understand the following:
1.New, used, custom and homemade equipment including rods, reels, lures, boats & motors, and nautical arts and crafts merchandise to be for sale.
2.The hours of operation are from 8 am to 1 pm, vendors will be allowed into the building at 5pm on Friday, March 13, 2026 for setup. Boat vendors may bring their vessels after 5 pm Friday night. Security is provided overnight (Friday 5pm – Sat 1pm).
3.Locations are determined by the staff and will be assigned to each vendor on a first come, first served basis. Only spaces are provided. All vendors need to check in by 7:30 am. All payment, once deposited is non-refundable.
4.Two free admission tickets to be provided to each vendor.
5.The Poquoson Kiwanis Club and their members are not responsible for any loss or damages to vendors & their guests.
I would like to register as a vendor or have a boat for sale and would like to pay by check.
Include your selection:
Vendor Registration Inside Space $55
Vendor Registration Outside Space $55
Vendor Registration Outside Boat: Canoe or Kayak $30
Vendor Registration Outside Boat: Under 21 Feet $55
Vendor Registration Outside Boat: Over 21 Feet (21+) $70
Please make the check out to:
Kiwanis Club of Poquoson
P.O. Box 2026
Poquoson VA 23662
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!