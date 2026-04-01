2026 Porches & Pies Baker Registration

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About this event
If you plan to represent any type of business at the festival and enter the bake off, this is your category!
Up to 3 recipes. Minimum of 5 identical 9" pies per recipe!
1 recipe. Minimum of 3 identical 9" pies per recipe.
Up to 3 recipes. Minimum of 3 identical 9" pies per recipe.
Pick the quantity you need, you'll be able to enter a different size per shirt.
Businesses only: Would you like to sell your pies and other food products at the festival?
$
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