2026 Port Washington Youth Activities Gala

Take a shot at our 50/50 Raffle and help support Port Washington Youth Athletics! For $100 per entry, you aren't just getting a chance to win big—you are directly contributing to the programs that keep our community’s athletes moving.The payouts are structured as follows:

1st Prize: 50% of the pot (Minimum $5,000)

2nd Prize: 30% of the pot (Minimum $3,000)

3rd Prize: 20% of the pot (Minimum $2,000)