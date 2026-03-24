Port Washington Youth Activities Inc

Hosted by

Port Washington Youth Activities Inc

About this event

2026 Port Washington Youth Activities Gala

North Hempstead Country Club 291 Port Washington Blvd

Port Washington, NY 11050, USA

Gala Tickets
$200

Adult Entry Ticket

Gala Tickets (Under age 21)
$135

Tickets for our guests under 21

The Daly Family Scholarship Sponsor
$300

The $300 Scholarship Sponsorship is a meaningful way to invest directly in the youth of our Port Washington community. This contribution is dedicated to the PYA Scholarship Fund, ensuring that financial barriers never prevent a child from stepping onto the field, court, or diamond. By sponsoring at this level, you provide a full registration grant for a local athlete, covering essential costs such as league fees, uniforms, and equipment. “Also, you can double your impact as the Daly family has generously offered to match these donations! Your support allows PYA to uphold its long-standing commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that every child in Port—regardless of their family's financial circumstances—has the opportunity to learn sportsmanship, build lasting friendships, and experience the joy of being part of a team  

50/50 Raffle Ticket
$100

Take a shot at our 50/50 Raffle and help support Port Washington Youth Athletics! For $100 per entry, you aren't just getting a chance to win big—you are directly contributing to the programs that keep our community’s athletes moving.The payouts are structured as follows:

1st Prize: 50% of the pot (Minimum $5,000)
2nd Prize: 30% of the pot (Minimum $3,000)
3rd Prize: 20% of the pot (Minimum $2,000)

Gala Event Sponsorship-Platinum
$10,000
  • Full Reserved Table: Priority seating for 10 guests.
  • Premium Brand Exposure: Logo featured prominently on all gala signage and the main stage digital display.
  • Full-Page Program Ad: A full-page, high-visibility color advertisement in the evening’s printed program.
  • Social Media Mention: Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor across PYA’s social media channels.
  • Special Recognition: A live "Thank You" shout-out from the stage during the opening remarks.
Gala Event Sponsorship-Gold
$3,000
  • Two Gala Tickets: Entry for two guests.
  • Brand Visibility: Logo included on the event website and listed in the "Sponsors" section of the program.
  • Half-Page Program Ad: A half-page black and white advertisement in the Gala program.
  • Social Media Mention: Recognition as a Gold Sponsor across PYA’s social media channels.
Gala Event Sponsorship-Silver
$500

Inclusion in the "Sponsors" section of the program.

Journal Ad - Full Page Color With Photos
$500

Full page dimensions: 7” wide x 9” high. Email ad copy PDF to [email protected]. Deadline for submission is May 22nd.

Journal Ad - Half Page Black and White
$250

Half page dimensions: 7” wide x 4-1/2” high. Email text only ad copy to [email protected]. Deadline for submission is May 22nd.

Additional Donation
Pay what you can

Would you like to make an additional donation?

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!