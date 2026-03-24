2026 Port Washington Youth Activities Gala

About this event
Port Washington, NY 11050, USA
Adult Entry Ticket
Tickets for our guests under 21
The $300 Scholarship Sponsorship is a meaningful way to invest directly in the youth of our Port Washington community. This contribution is dedicated to the PYA Scholarship Fund, ensuring that financial barriers never prevent a child from stepping onto the field, court, or diamond. By sponsoring at this level, you provide a full registration grant for a local athlete, covering essential costs such as league fees, uniforms, and equipment. “Also, you can double your impact as the Daly family has generously offered to match these donations! Your support allows PYA to uphold its long-standing commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that every child in Port—regardless of their family's financial circumstances—has the opportunity to learn sportsmanship, build lasting friendships, and experience the joy of being part of a team
Take a shot at our 50/50 Raffle and help support Port Washington Youth Athletics! For $100 per entry, you aren't just getting a chance to win big—you are directly contributing to the programs that keep our community’s athletes moving.The payouts are structured as follows:
1st Prize: 50% of the pot (Minimum $5,000)
2nd Prize: 30% of the pot (Minimum $3,000)
3rd Prize: 20% of the pot (Minimum $2,000)
Inclusion in the "Sponsors" section of the program.
Full page dimensions: 7” wide x 9” high. Email ad copy PDF to [email protected]. Deadline for submission is May 22nd.
Half page dimensions: 7” wide x 4-1/2” high. Email text only ad copy to [email protected]. Deadline for submission is May 22nd.
Would you like to make an additional donation?
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!