Sheryl's BreastFest Inc.

Sheryl's BreastFest Inc.

2026 POS Fundraising

2026 POS Fundraising

Tie Dyed Shirts & Tanks
$25

Tie Dyed 2026 Sheryl's BreastFest T-Shirt or Tank (Any Size)

Solid Kiwi T-Shirt
$20

Solid Kiwi 2026 Sheryl's BreastFest T-Shirt (Any Size)

2026 TIE DYE & COLLECTOR SHIRT BUNDLE
$30

One 2026 Tie Dyed Shirt (any size) $25.00
One Collector Shirt (any size) $5.00

Total: $30.00

"Collector" BreastFest T-Shirt
$15

"Collector" Sheryl's BreastFest T-Shit (Any Year or Size)

Vinyl Decal
$2

Sheryl's BreastFest Vinyl Decal

10th Anniversary Mood Cup
$2

Sheryl's BreastFest 2025 10th Anniversary Mood Cup

Poster - 11th Annual Sheryl's BreastFest
$2

Collectable Poster to Frame for Sheryl's BreastFest - 11th Annual Music Festival & Cancer Benefit
$2.00 each

Bracelet - Handmade by Alice Hutchcraft
$10

One Bracelet - Handmade by Alice Hutchcraft our 2019 Recipient

ONE (1) Chance of Winning the 2.50CTW PINK RUBY RING
$20

ONE (1) TICKET for a Chance To WIN the .22 CTW DIAMOND & 2.50CTW GENUINE PINK RUBIES 14KW WHITE GOLD RING provided by International Diamond Center. ► Appraised Value: $2,500.00. ► 1 in 200 CHANCE to WIN. ► $20 Suggested Minimum Donation. ► Winner Drawn on: May 9, 2026 at Sheryl's BreastFest - 11th Annual Music Festival & Cancer Benefit. ► You DO NOT need to be present to win.

SEVEN (7) Chances of Winning the 2.50CTW PINK RUBY RING
$100

SEVEN (7) TICKETS for a Chance To WIN the .22 CTW DIAMOND & 2.50CTW GENUINE PINK RUBIES 14KW WHITE GOLD RING provided by International Diamond Center. ► Appraised Value: $2,500.00. ► 7 in 200 CHANCES to WIN. ► $100 Suggested Minimum Donation. ► Winner Drawn on: May 9, 2026 at Sheryl's BreastFest - 11th Annual Music Festival & Cancer Benefit. ► You DO NOT need to be present to win.

1 Ticket - Gift Card Tree Raffle
$5

ONE Ticket for a Chance to Win $1,000 Worth of Gift Cards

6 Tickets - Gift Card Tree Raffle
$25

Six (6) Tickets for a Chance to Win $1,000 Worth of Gift Cards

Liquor Trough Raffle - 1 Ticket
$10

ONE Ticket for a Chance to Win $1,000 Worth of Liquor and Mixer - Plus the Amazing Trough donated by Lays Feed.

Liquor Trough Raffle - 6 Tickets
$50

Six (6) Tickets for a Chance to Win $1,000 Worth of Liquor and Mixer - Plus the Amazing Trough donated by Lays Feed.

Lotto Basket Raffle - 1 Ticket
$5

ONE Ticket for a Chance to Win $250 Worth of Lottery Tickets

Lotto Basket Raffle - 6 Tickets
$25

Six (6) Tickets for a Chance to Win $250 Worth of Lottery Tickets

Basket Raffle - 1 Ticket
$1

ONE Ticket to Win A Chance at One of the Many Amazing Raffle Baskets at Sheryl's BreastFest on May 9, 2026 from 11am to 9pm.

Basket Raffle Sales are OPEN from 11am to 7pm on May 9th.

Basket Raffle - 6 Tickets
$5

SIX Tickets to Win A Chance at One of the Many Amazing Raffle Baskets at Sheryl's BreastFest on May 9, 2026 from 11am to 9pm.

Basket Raffle Sales are OPEN from 11am to 7pm on May 9th.

