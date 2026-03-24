Hosted by

Al Khattab Temple No. 201

About this event

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2026 Potentate Ball Weekend

6205 Ramada Dr

Clemmons, NC 27012, USA

Ball Weekend Pass
$100

Weekend access to the following events:

Friday Night 70's Party

Saturday Afternoon - Illustrious Potentate Ball

Saturday Evening - Linen and Sundresses Relaxo

Ball Weekend Pass - Full Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Weekend access for 10 people to the following events:

Friday Night 70's Party

Saturday Afternoon - Illustrious Potentate Ball

Saturday Evening - Linen and Sundresses Relaxo

Souvenir Journal Ad
$30

A full page, color ad to be placed in our Commemorative Journal. Please email production ready ads to [email protected] after purchase. All ads will be published as submitted.

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