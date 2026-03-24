2026 Potentate Ball Weekend

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About this event
Weekend access to the following events:
Friday Night 70's Party
Saturday Afternoon - Illustrious Potentate Ball
Saturday Evening - Linen and Sundresses Relaxo
Weekend access for 10 people to the following events:
Friday Night 70's Party
Saturday Afternoon - Illustrious Potentate Ball
Saturday Evening - Linen and Sundresses Relaxo
A full page, color ad to be placed in our Commemorative Journal. Please email production ready ads to [email protected] after purchase. All ads will be published as submitted.
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