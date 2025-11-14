2026 Powder Puff Derby

Girl Scout Registration includes entry in the event, all competition categories, patch, awards, and an official car kit.
This registration is for a non-Girl Scout family member or friend who would like to enter the Family and Friends Race. This includes an official car kit.
You can still participate! Girl Scout Registration includes entry in the event, all competition categories, patch, and awards.
This Registration DOES NOT INCLUDE an official car kit. You are responsible for getting one yourself. It must be the official Scouting America Pinewood Derby Car Kit.
This registration is for a non-Girl Scout family member or friend who would like to enter the Family and Friends Race.
This Registration DOES NOT INCLUDE an official car kit. You are responsible for getting one yourself. It must be the official Scouting America Pinewood Derby Car Kit.
