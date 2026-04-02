2026 Power2Workers Gala and Fundraiser

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About this event
Help Power2Workers reach their goal of raising $75K in 75 days.
· 4 Tickets
· Quarter Page Ad in Program
· Recognition during the event
· 6 Tickets
· Half Page Ad in Program
· Social Media Recognition leading up to the event
· Recognition during the event
· 10 Tickets
· Full Page Ad in Program
· Large Banner acknowledgement during the Event
· Social Media Recognition leading up to the event
· Logo/Name & Hyperlink on Power2Workers Website Fundraiser page
· Brand Partnership and Recognition
· Recognition during the event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!