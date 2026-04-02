Power2Workers

Hosted by

Power2Workers

About this event

2026 Power2Workers Gala and Fundraiser

3540 N Mission Rd

Los Angeles, CA 90031

General Admission
$200

Help Power2Workers reach their goal of raising $75K in 75 days.

Bronze Sponorship
$2,500

·       4 Tickets

·       Quarter Page Ad in Program

·       Recognition during the event

Silver Sponsorship
$5,000

·       6 Tickets

·       Half Page Ad in Program

·       Social Media Recognition leading up to the event

·       Recognition during the event

Gold Sponorship
$10,000

·       10 Tickets

·       Full Page Ad in Program

·       Large Banner acknowledgement during the Event

·       Social Media Recognition leading up to the event

·       Logo/Name & Hyperlink on Power2Workers Website Fundraiser page

·       Brand Partnership and Recognition

·       Recognition during the event

Add a donation for Power2Workers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!