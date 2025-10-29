2026 Powering Possibilities Lunch + Learn

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket grants access to the Lunch + Learn event featuring Orna Siegel and includes lunch.
Sponsorship benefits include:
Efshar is pleased that donations or sponsorships may qualify for a 50% Colorado state income tax credit through the Colorado Child Care Contribution Credit (commonly referred to as the 5C tax credit). This significant tax advantage enhances the impact of your support for high-quality Jewish early childhood educations. Please consult with your tax advisor to understand how this credit may apply to your individual tax situation.
Sponsorship benefits include:
Efshar is pleased that donations or sponsorships may qualify for a 50% Colorado state income tax credit through the Colorado Child Care Contribution Credit (commonly referred to as the 5C tax credit). This significant tax advantage enhances the impact of your support for high-quality Jewish early childhood educations. Please consult with your tax advisor to understand how this credit may apply to your individual tax situation.
Sponsorship benefits include:
Efshar is pleased that donations or sponsorships may qualify for a 50% Colorado state income tax credit through the Colorado Child Care Contribution Credit (commonly referred to as the 5C tax credit). This significant tax advantage enhances the impact of your support for high-quality Jewish early childhood educations. Please consult with your tax advisor to understand how this credit may apply to your individual tax situation.
Sponsorship benefits include:
Efshar is pleased that donations or sponsorships may qualify for a 50% Colorado state income tax credit through the Colorado Child Care Contribution Credit (commonly referred to as the 5C tax credit). This significant tax advantage enhances the impact of your support for high-quality Jewish early childhood educations. Please consult with your tax advisor to understand how this credit may apply to your individual tax situation.
Sponsorship benefits include:
Efshar is pleased that donations or sponsorships may qualify for a 50% Colorado state income tax credit through the Colorado Child Care Contribution Credit (commonly referred to as the 5C tax credit). This significant tax advantage enhances the impact of your support for high-quality Jewish early childhood educations. Please consult with your tax advisor to understand how this credit may apply to your individual tax situation.
This ticket is for guests personally invited by a sponsor. Your attendance has been generously covered, granting you full access to the Powering Possibilities Lunch + Learn. We look forward to welcoming you to this inspiring event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!