Efshar Project

Efshar Project

About this event

2026 Powering Possibilities Lunch + Learn

51 Grape St

Denver, CO 80220, USA

General Admission
$36

This ticket grants access to the Lunch + Learn event featuring Orna Siegel and includes lunch.

Ambassador Sponsorship
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship benefits include:

  • Reserved table for 10.
  • Name listed on event materials.

Efshar is pleased that donations or sponsorships may qualify for a 50% Colorado state income tax credit through the Colorado Child Care Contribution Credit (commonly referred to as the 5C tax credit). This significant tax advantage enhances the impact of your support for high-quality Jewish early childhood educations. Please consult with your tax advisor to understand how this credit may apply to your individual tax situation.

Friend Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship benefits include:

  • Reserved table for 10.
  • Name listed on event materials.
  • Recognition in a digital slideshow displayed during the event.

Community Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship benefits include:

  • Reserved table for 10.
  • Logo displayed on event materials.
  • Opportunity to include promotional materials or a small branded giveaway for attendees.
  • Recognition in a digital slideshow displayed during the event.
  • Social media thank-you.

Leadership Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship benefits include:

  • Recognition during a specific segment of the program (e.g., "This segment is brought to you by [Sponsor Name].")
  • Reserved table for 10.
  • Logo displayed on event materials.
  • Recognition in post-event thank-you email to all attendees.
  • Social media recognition with a sponsor spotlight post.

Visionary Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship benefits include:

  • Exclusive naming rights (e.g., "Powering Possibilities presented by [Sponsor]").
  • Opportunity to speak at the event.
  • Reserved premium table for 10.
  • Logo prominently displayed on all event materials.
  • Featured highlight in The Efshar Project's post-event impact report.
  • Dedicated feature in The Efshar Project's newsletter or blog, showcasing their support.
  • Prominent recognition via social media, PR, and thank-you campaign.

Guest of Sponsor
Free

This ticket is for guests personally invited by a sponsor. Your attendance has been generously covered, granting you full access to the Powering Possibilities Lunch + Learn. We look forward to welcoming you to this inspiring event.

Add a donation for Efshar Project

$

