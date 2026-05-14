2026 PPOA Golf Outing

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About this event
Foursome golfer registration is first come first served as we are limited to a field of 30-foursomes for a total of 120 golfers.
Registration includes 18 holes of golf, Golf cart, Breakfast, Lunch at Turn, & Dinner
18” x 24” Full color advertising display sign posted on tee boxes with your company logo. Social media recognition on our association website
12” x 16” Full color advertising display sign posted on tee boxes with your company logo. Social media recognition on our association website.
25 Chinese Auction Tickets
10 Chinese Auction Tickets
25- 50/50 tickets
10- 50/50 tickets
$20 to enter the survivor ball challenge. Your team gets 1 red ball that must be played every hole. Finish the course (all 18 holes) with your ball, for a chance to win half the buy in pot and a foursome to Birdsfoot Golf Club!
Each team gets a maximum of 2 mulligans for the cost of $10
$10 to enter and sink the Corn-hole bag to tee off from the red ladies tee. Ladies get an extra unaccounted for stroke on the hole.
List size preference:
Limited quantity of sizes will be available at event.
Text Nick at 412-720-8004 for size preference for supplemental order to be completed after event.
$
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