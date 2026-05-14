Plum Borough Police Officers Legal Fund Association

Hosted by

Plum Borough Police Officers Legal Fund Association

About this event

2026 PPOA Golf Outing

3804 Sardis Rd

Murrysville, PA 15668, USA

Foursome Registration
$500

Foursome golfer registration is first come first served as we are limited to a field of 30-foursomes for a total of 120 golfers.
Registration includes 18 holes of golf, Golf cart, Breakfast, Lunch at Turn, & Dinner

Sprinkled Donut Sponsor
$100

18” x 24” Full color advertising display sign posted on tee boxes with your company logo. Social media recognition on our association website

Glazed Donut Sponsor
$50

12” x 16” Full color advertising display sign posted on tee boxes with your company logo. Social media recognition on our association website.

25 Chinese Auction Tickets
$20

25 Chinese Auction Tickets

10 Chinese Auction Tickets
$10

10 Chinese Auction Tickets

25- 50/50 Tickets
$20

25- 50/50 tickets

10- 50/50 Tickets
$10

10- 50/50 tickets

Survivor Ball Challenge
$20

$20 to enter the survivor ball challenge. Your team gets 1 red ball that must be played every hole. Finish the course (all 18 holes) with your ball, for a chance to win half the buy in pot and a foursome to Birdsfoot Golf Club!

Mulligans
$10

Each team gets a maximum of 2 mulligans for the cost of $10

Corn-Hole
$10

$10 to enter and sink the Corn-hole bag to tee off from the red ladies tee. Ladies get an extra unaccounted for stroke on the hole.

PPOA Murrysville Golf Outing T-shirt
$20

List size preference:

Limited quantity of sizes will be available at event.


Text Nick at 412-720-8004 for size preference for supplemental order to be completed after event.

Add a donation for Plum Borough Police Officers Legal Fund Association

$

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